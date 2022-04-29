A Faribault woman drank hot sauce after she drove drunk again with two children in her vehicle and would not pull over for police, charges allege.
Cynthia Marie Ponce, 32, was charged this week in Rice County District Court with felony fleeing police and gross misdemeanor counts of DWI and child endangerment.
The Faribault Police Department was called to a disturbance involving Ponce on Seventh St. NW on Tuesday. She left before officers arrived, but was spotted driving a car in the area, according to a court complaint.
Ponce allegedly sped away and made multiple turns without signaling or stopping at stop signs. The pursuing officer, who had activated his lights, believed Ponce was “attempting to evade his efforts to stop the vehicle,” the complaint says.
Ponce drove to her residence and got out of the car along with two children, ages 12 and 4.
Ponce reportedly smelled of alcohol and refused to take field sobriety tests. As the officer went to get a breathalyzer, Ponce drank hot sauce out of a bottle.
Ponce was arrested after allegedly refusing to take a breathalyzer. She refused again after she was taken to jail, the charges say.
Ponce was released from jail the next day with a June 1 first court date.
Ponce has two prior DWI convictions in Rice County. She is on probation for the second of those convictions, which occurred earlier this year.