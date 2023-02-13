A visitor swapped more than spit with an inmate at the Faribault prison, charges allege.
Dawn Christine Duncan, 57, of New Ulm was charged Monday in Rice County District Court with felony counts of drug sales and possession, and gross misdemeanor bringing contraband into prison.
A Minnesota Department of Corrections investigator listened to recorded calls between Duncan and an inmate that seemed to be discussing bringing drugs into the prison, according to a court complaint.
When Duncan came to the prison Sunday and was approached by the investigator, she allegedly removed a balloon from her mouth. The balloon contained 2 grams of methamphetamine, the charges say.
Duncan then was turned over to Faribault Police Department investigators, to whom she allegedly admitted it was the second time she had brought meth into the prison.
She reportedly said she got the drugs to the prisoner without being seen by trading face masks. She said she spit the drugs into her mask, took off the mask as allowed to take a photo with the prisoner, and then the prisoner put on the mask with the hidden drugs.
Inside the purse Duncan left in a vehicle, an investigator found a tiny safe inside a hollowed-out dictionary. The safe was unlocked and allegedly contained two baggies with a collective 3 grams of meth.
Duncan was arrested and bail was set Monday at at least $2,000. A first court appearance was scheduled for April 5.