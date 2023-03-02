After allegedly selling methamphetamine to an informant, an Owatonna man allegedly was caught with nearly $17,000 worth of drugs and four guns in Faribault.

Cedric English.jpeg

English


230303 280 grams of meth

280 grams of meth was seized on Tuesday by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force. (Photo courtesy of Scott O'Brien)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments