After allegedly selling methamphetamine to an informant, an Owatonna man allegedly was caught with nearly $17,000 worth of drugs and four guns in Faribault.
Cedric Antonio English, 50, was charged Thursday in Rice County District Court with several felony drug crimes as well as a felony for illegal gun possession following a felony conviction.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force conducted a several-month investigation believing English was selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the area, according to a news release from task force Commander Scott O’Brien.
Agents arranged a sting on Jan. 26 during which English sold nearly 28 grams of meth to an informant for $500 at the Faribault Walmart, charging documents allege.
Agents continued to surveil English, who was wanted on a probation violation warrant, and decided to arrest him on Tuesday.
A Faribault police officer assisted by pulling over the car in which English was a passenger. The officer ordered English to get out and get on the ground. As he complied, $4,000 reportedly fell out of English's pocket.
A search warrant was granted after a task force agent’s K9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle and the driver reported English might have put drugs in her purse.
Inside a bag on the front-passenger floor of the car, agents allegedly found 9.5 ounces of methamphetamine in 11 bags, and five bags with nearly 3 ounces of marijuana. The street value of the meth is nearly $17,000, according to O'Brien.
Agents also allegedly found two guns in the bag, another in the glovebox and one in the trunk. Two of the handguns were loaded, according to a court complaint.
An additional 7 grams of methamphetamine allegedly was found in the driver’s purse. She claimed the drugs were not hers but she has been charged with drug possession.
Both occupants were arrested. The woman was released with no bail payment required Thursday.
English’s bail was set at at least $350,000. He has several prior felony convictions, most recently in 2019 in Waseca County for property damage and drug sales. He was wanted for violating his supervised release after serving prison time, according to Department of Corrections records.
“This was great work by the task force agents and Faribault police officers working together to safely apprehend a dangerous and violent drug dealer in our community,” O’Brien said in a statement. “The task force will continue to target mid- and upper-level drug dealers in our communities and hold them accountable.”