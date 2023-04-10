A St. Olaf College student allegedly had a gun magazine, was making plans to buy and build guns, had a map of the school’s recreation center with an exit route and had notes about the best parts of the body to fire fatal shots.
Charges filed Monday against the 20-year-old student from Vermont outlines seized evidence that ranged from knives and ammunition boxes to notes with statements, such as ”7/10 people shot with handguns survive. Shoot a lot.”
The charges also reference a suspected unnamed co-conspirator and a plan involving three people to steal ammunition.
Waylon Sieber Kurts has been in the Rice County Jail since Thursday. He was charged Monday in Rice County District Court with felony counts of terroristic threats, conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit threats of violence, as well as misdemeanor conspiracy to commit theft.
St. Olaf custodial staff found empty packages for high-capacity magazines in a garbage can at a dorm on Wednesday, according to the charging complaint. Packaging with Kurts’ name also was found, prompting campus security to search his dorm room.
In the room, they allegedly found a 24-round extended pistol magazine, ammunition boxes, firearm earmuffs, two knives, a tactical vest, fireworks, a battery with wires, propane canisters, lighter fluid and a lock pick set. They also found notebooks “with extensive writings” and a list of St. Olaf security radio frequencies, according to the charges.
Kurts reportedly told security he was a gun enthusiast and said he stores his ammunition at a shooting range in the Twin Cities. He refused to allow police to search his vehicle. He was suspended and required to leave campus.
Examination of the notebooks found items of concern, the charging complaint notes. Investigators reportedly found a detailed plan for three people to steal rifle ammunition from Walmart. They found a map of the Skoglund/Tostrud recreation center with arrows delineating “apparently an exit path,” the charges say.
There allegedly were instructions for creating a “shoot house,” which the court document describes as an indoor shooting training facility for close-quarters combat.” Another page had the header ”spending more money should only be done if more capability is a direct result” and included a ranking of radio equipment.
Employees of the shooting range told police they recognized Kurts as having been there multiple times, but they said they did not have any customer storage lockers.
Kurts was located and arrested on Thursday in Edina and his vehicle and phone messages were searched.
Text messages with someone the charging complaint describes as “co-conspirator 1” reportedly included conversations about making rifle parts and buying guns from unlicensed sellers.
Kurts reportedly also sent photos of a box full of rifle magazines on a bench on campus and the words, "Kids've got no idea whats in here, haha."
A notebook in the vehicle allegedly contained notes including “one shot to the T-box equals death instantly.” One page titled “things to be good at” allegedly included the following:
“Within 7 yards make every shot as fast as you can prep trigger.”
7/10 people shot with handguns survive. Shoot a lot.
Shoot a person in 3 areas: upper thoracic, pelvis, T-zone on face
Bail was set Monday at at least $100,000.