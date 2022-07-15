A Faribault man who held police at bay for five hours is now charged with two felonies: second-degree assault and making terroristic threats.
Juan Jose Zamarripa, 39, also was charged Friday in Rice County District Court with gross misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
In a criminal complaint filed Friday morning, Faribault Police allege one of its officers was flagged down in downtown Faribault Wednesday evening by two men who said Zamarripa approached them, began yelling and swearing and then pulled a handgun on them before going back into the building he had just exited.
The officer reported he then heard someone in the same building yelling and cursing. He then asked that man, identified as Zamarripa, to come out and talk to him, but Zamarripa refused.
Additional officers were called to assist, including Rice County Sheriff’s deputies.
Zamarripa then began yelling “Shoot me. Shoot me. Shoot me. If you shoot me, you’ll die.” He then broke a window in the building and allegedly waved a handgun toward the building across the street.
After officers tried for hours to de-escalate the situation, members of the South Metro SWAT team deployed pepper munitions into the apartment Zamarripa was holed up in, and Zamarripa reportedly exited the building. He allegedly removed his handgun from his waistband and tossed it on the ground, then asked officers to shoot him before walking toward the gun.
The SWAT team then struck Zamarripa in the legs with non-lethal 40mm rounds.
Zamarripa was then arrested. During a search, officers reportedly found a 9mm bullet and a small bag containing methamphetamine in his pocket.
Bail was set Friday at $75,000 with standard conditions or $150,000 without conditions.
“The officers on the scene responded to a volatile and dangerous situation with restraint and a high degree of professionalism,” Rice County Attorney John Fossum said in a statement. “We are glad no one was seriously injured in this situation. The work of the SWAT team members, the Faribault police, Rice County Sheriff’s deputies and all other officers on the scene who brought this to a safe conclusion is commendable.”
