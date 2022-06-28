THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
412 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA
HENNEPIN ISANTI RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
RICE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON,
LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, OSCEOLA, RED WING, RICE LAKE,
RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
A Faribault man allegedly slapped a woman, then fought with responding police officers and tried to take an officer’s gun.
Steven Michael Pitts, 38, was charged with felony disarming a police officer and felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting police officers Monday in Rice County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanor assault and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process by interfering with a police officer.
Faribault Police officers were called to a convenience store Friday night after Pitts allegedly slapped a woman in the face. A witness said she tried to intervene, and Pitts pushed her away and spit on her arm, according to a court complaint.
Pitts appeared intoxicated, was “verbally aggressive” toward officers and stepped toward an officer with a clenched fist, so the officers took him “to the ground to attempt to gain control of him,” the charges say.
Pitts allegedly resisted arrest and struck an officer in the neck. During the struggle, Pitts reportedly grabbed the grip of a sergeant’s gun and would not let go even as another officer used both his hands to try to force Pitts to let go. He eventually said “I’m letting it go” and the officer was then able to pull Pitts’ hand away, according to the court complaint.
The sergeant injured a knee in the struggle and an officer injured his elbows.
Once he was handcuffed, Pitts allegedly spat in another officer’s face.
Pitts was arrested and released on bail Monday with an order to make a first court appearance on July 6.
His prior misdemeanor and misdemeanor convictions include obstructing the legal process by interfering with a police officer in Rice County in 2015.