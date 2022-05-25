A Faribault couple allegedly was caught with around 3,000 fentanyl pills and a loaded gun in a vehicle.
Christopher James Payne, 31, was charged Wednesday in Rice County District Court with two felony drug crimes and a felony for possessing a gun after prior crimes of violence. Kaley Maria Wethern, 31, was charged with felony drug possession on May 16.
Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents suspected Payne was involved in fentanyl distribution and alerted Faribault Police, according to a court complaint.
A Faribault officer stopped the vehicle Payne was driving the night of May 13 after it ran a stop sign, the charges say.
The vehicle was searched after a K9 smelled suspected drugs. Officers allegedly found a container with over 1.6 pounds of blue and gray pressed pills they suspected were fentanyl. In another container, they allegedly found a loaded handgun and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.
Elsewhere in the vehicle they allegedly found a small amount of cocaine, several needles and other drug paraphernalia.
Payne reportedly said: "It’s mine. It’s all mine.” He later claimed some of the items belonged to “a friend.”
Payne and Wethern reportedly told officers they consumed fentanyl as they were being pulled over. They were both taken to the hospital in Faribault before they were arrested.
Their house on Sixth Street NW was searched on May 14 and agents allegedly found methamphetamine. They also reportedly found a letter from Wethern stating Payne was providing drugs to people and the recipients may need Narcan, which is an opioid overdose antidote.
Wethern told agents the pills belonged to Payne, but she reportedly acknowledged that she had also handled them.
Task Force agents examined the seized pills on Friday. They counted around 3,000 pills. They tested two of the pills and both tested positive for fentanyl, the charges say. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid.
The street value of the pills is about $75,000, according to Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force Commander Scott O’Brien.
“Over the past few years fentanyl overdose deaths have been on the rise," O'Brien said in a statement. "I’m proud of the continued effort and teamwork by the task force agents, patrol divisions and local detectives working together to take these dangerous drugs out of our community. This significant seizure undoubtedly saved lives in Rice and Le Sueur County and others across the state of Minnesota.”
Payne was released on bail on May 14 pending charges. He was arrested again on Wednesday.
He has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple felony drug possession and burglary convictions.
Wethern was released on bail on May 16. She failed to show up for an initial court hearing on Wednesday, according to court records. She has prior felony convictions for fleeing police and drug possession.