A drunken driver allegedly fled from a Faribault police officer, tried to hide by parking in a driveway and said he was too drunk to try to run away.
Ramiro Daniel Izaguirre, 36, of Faribault, was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor DWI Thursday in Rice County District Court.
A Faribault police officer tried to stop a male driver for The driver reportedly would not stop and turned onto 11th Street NW. He then reportedly drove into a snowbank as he turned onto Third Avenue NW. He kept going before making a U-turn, the charges say. As the driver sped back toward the officer, the officer noted he was wearing a dark-colored stocking cap.
The pursuit continued onto 12th Street NW, then Central Avenue. The officer briefly lost sight of the fleeing vehicle but soon after spotted in in a back driveway in the 1100 block of Central Avenue, according to the charging complaint.
Izaguirre was in the passenger seat. He reportedly was wearing a dark stocking cap and smelled of alcohol.
Izaguirre claimed he was just sleeping in the vehicle. He said he woke up, saw police lights behind him, considered running away, but said he was so drunk officers would have caught him.
Officers noted there were no footprints in the fresh snow to indicate someone had exited the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Before he was taken to jail Izaguirre was brought to the Faribault hospital for a blood test, the results of which are still pending. Izaguirre was released on no bond and a first court date was set for Jan. 11.