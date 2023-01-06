Days after he was accused of trying to hit a woman with a vehicle, a Faribault man is also now accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl.
Apolinar Osvaldo Hernandez-Silva, 39, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Thursday in Rice County District Court.
On Tuesday a girl told a Faribault police investigator and a Rice County social worker Hernandez-Silva had touched her inappropriately multiple times in late December.
According to a court complaint, the girl said Hernandez-Silva touched her private area over her clothes multiple times while she was in a vehicle with him on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. On Dec. 30 the girl said Hernandez-Silva also hugged and kissed her on her neck and cheek and told her “you look so good.”
Hernandez-Silva denied ever touching the girl inappropriately and said the girl’s mother was using the child to get back at him.
When the girl was interviewed, Hernandez-Silva already was in the Rice County Jail following allegations by the mother that he tried to strike her with his truck on New Year’s Eve, then got out, shoved her and restrained her by putting his hands on her chest. He was charged Tuesday with felony domestic assault in that incident.
Hernandez-Silva remained in jail as of Friday, with bail set at at least $20,000 on the assault charge and $10,000 in the criminal sexual conduct case.