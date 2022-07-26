Drug task force agents reportedly found over 8 pounds of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms in a Faribault house. A felon on probation for prior a drug sale allegedly claimed ownership of the drugs and admitted he sells drugs daily.
Brandon Allen Markham, 23, of Faribault, was charged with felony drug sales and possession crimes Monday in Rice County District Court.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force obtained a warrant and searched Markham, his vehicle, and the residence at 117 St. SW on June 30. Markham does not live at the residence but stays there sometimes with friends, according to a court complaint.
Markham arrived at the residence while agents were conducting their search. He allegedly said something to the effect of: “It’s all mine. There is 7 pounds in there.”
Markham then directed agents to the locations of marijuana and marijuana wax, the charges say. He later allegedly said he forgot to mention there were hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Agents allegedly found nearly 8.1 pounds of marijuana, 76 grams of marijuana wax, nine THC vape cartridges and 110 grams of mushrooms stored in a bag and in kitchen cabinets.
Markham allegedly admitted he sells drugs on a daily basis to make extra income. “I like money,” he reportedly said.
When he was asked why no large sum of money was found in the residence, he reportedly said he had just used his profits to buy 7 pounds of marijuana.
“You caught me at the right time. I just re-upped yesterday,” he allegedly said.
Markham was charged by summons with an order to make a first court appearance on Sept. 7.
He is on probation for a 2019 felony drug sale conviction after he sold marijuana to an informant during a drug task force sting.
