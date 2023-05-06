Affinity Plus It Forward (3).JPG

2022 Business of the Year finalist Affinity Plus Credit Union employees wait for the next vehicle to arrive for free pizza and soda last October. From left, Sabrina Highfield, Cassidy Boucher and Kim Burkhartzmeyer stand under the canopy. (File photo/southernminn.com)
quality appliance.jpg

Quality Appliance is one of three Faribault businesses that won the customer service award. Co-owners Tim Braun (right) and Kevin Becker stand in their store on Friday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

There's less than a week before the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announces the 2022 Business of the Year.


Craig Kaiser

Craig Kaiser, owner and CEO of Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Sauce, stands in his test kitchen. The store is nominated for Faribault's 2022 Business of the Year. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Coffee Roaster.jpg

In 2020, Mighty Fine! Coffee Co. CEO Nathaniel Cunningham stands beside the roaster that he and co-owner Jordan Brennan use for their products. His business is nominated to be Faribault's 2022 Business of the Year. (File photo/southernminn.com)
chamber awards 4.jpg

10,000 Drops Distillery is among the Faribault businesses that was awarded the customer service award from the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Faribault HyVee building

The Faribault Hy-Vee will be honored next Thursday at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism's Business Awards Luncheon. The employee-owned store won one of three customer service awards. (File photo/southernminn.com)
chamber awards 3.jpg

Shattuck St. Mary's school has been around since Faribault was first incorporated. The school recently was awarded the excellence in education award. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
chamber awards 2.jpg

Mary Donahue (left) and her sister, Julia Donahue Zweber, are the owners of Donahue’s Greenhouse. The business has been in Faribault for over 50 years and just won the legacy award. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
2.14 Kohl Family 3.jpg

The Kohls, John (left) Jake (center) and Steve (right) have remained in the family business of running the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault. At next Thursday’s Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Business Awards Luncheon, the business will be honored and receive one of two legacy awards. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments