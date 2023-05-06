There's less than a week before the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announces the 2022 Business of the Year.
The Chamber has named the three finalists and other award-winning businesses around Faribault.
There are five categories of awards being given at the May 16 Business Awards Luncheon: Business of the Year, Excellence in Education, Customer Service Award, Legacy Award and Chamber Volunteer of the Year. Registration for the event has already closed.
The finalists for business of the year are Cry Baby Craig's, Affinity Plus Credit Union and Mighty Fine Coffee. The winner will be highlighted in a future edition of the Daily News.
The newest of the chamber awards is the legacy award, which goes to long-standing Faribault businesses that have a positive impact on the community. This year's winners are Donahue's Greenhouse and Parker-Kohl Funeral Home.
Julie Donahue Zweber, one of the owners of Donahue's Greenhouse, said the past few decades have been good for their business. They've noticed an influx of visitors from out of state coming to their store.
"So when people are coming here to buy their plants, the real diehard gardeners, they're also stopping for gas in our community," she said. "They're stopping for food. They're helping support other businesses in town too. But we really are proud that we've become a destination here in Faribault."
John Kohl, a third-generation owner of Parker Kohl Funeral Home, said they do about 160 funerals per year.
"We're very humbled," he said. "We've learned to appreciate the legacy of those before us, the ones who guided us and inspired us, my parents and grandparents. … We're honored and excited to share our commitment to our communities."
The Excellence in Education award "is given to an individual that partners with the Faribault business community to promote Pathways to Success for all Faribault students." This year, it's going to Shattuck St. Mary's.
The customer service awards are for providing "excellent customer service to both locals and visitors," which "promotes Faribault as a great place to visit, work and live," according to the Chamber. This year, the recognition is going to three businesses: 10,000 Drops Distillery, Hy-Vee and Quality Appliance.
The volunteer of the year winner will be announced at the luncheon, along with the business of the year.
According to Chamber Operations Director Casie Steeves and Chamber CEO Nort Johnson, their staff has no idea who will be business of the year. In fact, they have no say in who wins most of the awards.
Chamber staff select only the volunteer of the year. For other awards, community members are invited to submit nominations. Then, all those nominations are narrowed down by a private selection committee consisting of past award winners.