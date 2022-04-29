The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the honorees of many of its annual awards, and the finalists for its Business of the Year award.
The chamber has been recognizing outstanding businesses, organizations and community members for 37 years. Award recipients are nominated by Chamber members and selected based on the impact they have on the local economy, the community and their employees.
The Business of the Year recipient will be named and all the award-winners will be honored at a May 12 luncheon.
The business of the year finalists are Vintage Escapes Winery, Legacy House eXp Realty and Reliance Bank.
Vintage Escapes is a veteran-owned and family-operated winery located just outside of Faribault. Legacy House eXp Realty is a downtown real estate brokerage. Reliance Bank is a full-service Faribault community bank and its employees collectively perform an average of 300 hours of community service per month.
The Falcon Educational Enrichment Program is receiving the Chamber’s Excellence in Education Award. FEEP provides grants to teachers for initiatives not funded by the district.
The Legacy Award goes to chamber members “who’ve exemplified visionary values and inspirations in the Faribault business community. This year’s honorees are Mike and Mary Richie and Humphrey Manlift. The Richies own Richie Eye Clinic and Mill City Senior Living. Humphrey Manlift is celebrating its 135th anniversary and is the lone manufacturer of manlifts.
Faribo Sno-Go Club is receiving the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award. The club maintains over 100 miles of groomed snowmobile trails in Rice County.
Chamber Customer Service Awards are going to: Good Day Coffee, Redemption, Donahue’s Greenhouse, Thrivent Financial, T-Mobile and Paddingtons Seed and Feed.