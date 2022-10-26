The shimmering waters of French Lake lie a mere 1,000 feet from the farmhouse where Lorne Chappuis, 57, grew up.

An aerial view of the Chappuis family’s Century Farm in modern times shows its proximity to French Lake and reveals the scenic view its residents have enjoyed since 1911.


Ceasar Chappuis, the family patriarch who bought the original 82 acres in 1911, is seen here in front of the acreage’s first house.
A mid-century view of the Chappuis Century Farm operation, which has incorporated dairy production throughout its history to date.
Ellen and Alfred “Fritz” Chappuis represent the second generation owners of the family’s Century Farm on the west side of French Lake.
Janice and Bud Chappuis are seen resting on the tailgate of their pickup relatively early in their marriage. Two of their 12 children are also pictured.
Bud Chappuis, at right, and his cousin Mike Stanton, left, on the Chappuis farm during the 1940s.
Third-generation owners Bud and Janice Chappuis proudly stand by the family’s farm sign, which features realistic facsimiles of their treasured Holsteins.
The stone cross that Bud Chappuis built using remnants of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church foundation following a devastating 2002 fire provides a lovely focal point for a meaningful spiritual memorial near French Lake.

