The shimmering waters of French Lake lie a mere 1,000 feet from the farmhouse where Lorne Chappuis, 57, grew up.
But when such a scene is right out your front door, it’s easy to take it for granted.
“I’m really busy now,” said the dedicated dairyman, “but when I slow down, I’ll probably make time to look at it more.”
His mother, Janice Chappuis, 78, some time ago reached the point of greater appreciation for the 875-acre lake that rests at the edge of the Chappuis farmstead, the original 82 acres of which were officially designated a Minnesota Century Farm in 2011.
“It’s a million dollar view,” said Janice. “It’s just gorgeous.”
The Chappuis family has lived in concert with the landscape surrounding French Lake in Rice County’s Shieldsville Township for at least a decade more than 100 years.
Ancestor Ceasar Chappuis officially bought those first 82 acres in 1911, launching a legacy that now extends to a sixth generation of Chappuises.
Although Janice Chappuis, who enjoyed 45 years of marriage with Gordon “Bud” Chappuis before he died at age 67 in 2008, doesn’t have a plethora of details about Ceasar Chappuis’ origins, she readily shares what she knows.
“The Chappuises [of French descent] came up here from somewhere in Missouri,” Janice said. “They had 14 kids, and one of them—Ceasar—landed by French Lake.”
Ceasar and his wife Katherine operated the farm for many years. When Ceasar passed in 1947, his son, Alfred “Fritz” Chappuis, became its second owner.
(In a sad aside, Katherine predeceased Ceasar; she died from blood poisoning when Fritz was only 12.)
Janice and Bud married in 1963 and assumed ownership of the farm that same year. The land was in Janice’s name from the time of Bud’s 2008 death until 2018, when Lorne became the owner.
As of 2022, three Chappuis households continue sharing the acreage; Lorne, the eldest of Janice and Bud’s 12 children, lives in the house that dates to 1954 while Janice resides in the house she and Bud built together in 1963 and expanded significantly in 1976 to better accommodate their growing family. Lorne’s younger brother Tim Chappuis added a double-wide trailer on the site about 17 years ago to cap the trio of Chappuis dwellings.
“There really aren’t any original buildings left from Ceasar’s days,” said Janice. “Every year they produced, they improved things and it got better and better,” she said, mentioning additions to the barn and silos, among other improvements along the way.
“It was [and is] a well-groomed, well-tended farm.”
It has also maintained its historic status as a dairy farm, since Ceasar Chappuis started out milking cows.
Fritz and Ellen Chappuis continued the dairy tradition, according to Bud’s lone surviving older sister, Connie (Chappuis) Lockwood, 96, an Oregon resident since she was 20. (Two older sisters, Maxine and Joane, have passed.) Lockwood said their parents milked 12 cows, raised 10 pigs for their meat and tended 100 chickens, selling the eggs they produced.
Janice and Bud began with 25 cows in 1963, and today Lorne—along with his son Adam and brother Tim—continues building a larger herd of Holsteins.
Besides the original 82-acre Century Farm plot, Lorne and Adam farm an additional 400 acres, producing some cash soybeans and corn.
“They’re good-looking cows,” Lorne praised his Holsteins, mentioning the Chappuis milk is sold via the National Farmers Organization.
“And I like the cows; it’s what I know. But any dairyman can tell you it’s a lot of work, with milking two times a day.”
That schedule, in fact, has largely kept Lorne tied to the farm; he says seven days is the longest stretch he’s been away, and he’s only done that four times in his life for vacations spent in Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
But the hard-working father of four (all now in their 30s) and grandfather of six is not complaining.
“I’m just glad to be a part of it,” Lorne said.
Third-generation memories
Janice (Dienst) Chappuis hasn’t moved very far in her life; she also grew up as a “farm kid,” albeit on the opposite shore of French Lake.
“I just walked across the lake,” she joked of her transition to becoming Bud Chappuis’ wife.
Janice’s grandpa immigrated from Prussia and settled on the east side of French Lake, being the first to clear his acreage of trees in the late 1800s. Her dad, she says, was of 100% German descent.
In her teen years, Janice was known for her skill with horses. One day when her girlfriend Pat was on the farm, two other visitors arrived, too—Bud, a 1959 graduate of Faribault High School, and a nephew of his who wanted to go horseback riding.
Janice’s sister Phyllis coaxed Janice and Pat away from the lake by telling them some “good-looking boys are here.” Thus, Janice, then 18, and Bud met; they were married within a year.
“Oh, he was good-looking enough,” laughed Janice, mentioning Bud was tall and had black hair.
Besides being a capable farmer, Bud endeared himself to his devoted wife with a bounty of support and attention for their dozen offspring.
“He was almost like a woman in a man’s body,” said Janice. “There was nothing he couldn’t or wouldn’t do—wash clothes, bake bread, take care of the babies, do his field work—the man was very good at anything he did.
“Bud did his chores but [often] asked me not to bathe the baby before he came in because he wanted to do it. He helped a lot, and his mother Ellen lived with us and helped too.”
Eight of Janice and Bud’s children—four sons and eight daughters—were born within eight years. The last two were twin girls, so Bud’s willingness to pitch in was essential.
“He was nuts over kids,” confirmed Janice.
And even though Bud died at age 67, Janice made 45 years worth of happy memories with him.
“He was really likable, just so much fun and an all-around good person,” said Janice. “I had a ball and a half with Bud.
“We did a lot of dancing at the ballroom at Jewett’s Point and at the Faribault Eagles Club,” she continued. “Even after all those kids, we still went out and had fun.”
But a working farm bustling with a family of 14 meant everyone pitched in to keep things humming.
“All the older kids got up and helped milk, helped in the fields, helped with the hay,” said Janice.
“And all the kids had to work on the farm.”
That expectation has continued down into the Chappuis family’s sixth generation. Lorne’s son Adam is a farming partner, and Adam’s teenage sons, in turn, do their part today.
Daughter Ann (Chappuis) Brown, the 11th of the 12 Chappuis children, credits her older siblings with getting up to help milk prior to the start of their school days—which wasn’t always easy.
“But the last four of us didn’t have to do that because by then our older brothers were milking,” said Ann, listing numerous other farm chores she and her sisters did perform: picking rock, baling and putting up hay, feeding the cows and making silage, among other tasks.
“The farm wouldn’t be what it is without all of us,” Ann said, admirably rattling off the Chappuis dozen in birth order without missing a beat: Lorne, Mary, Lee, Connie, June, Lance, Amy, Tim, Jody, Christina, Ann and Jan.
Lake love, church treasures
With the Chappuis Century Farm perched on the edge of French Lake, it’s natural that the lake figures prominently in family lore.
“The lake was our primary form of entertainment when we were kids,” said Lorne, noting all of the Chappuis kids became strong swimmers.
“The older kids watched the younger ones, and our play time was pretty much swimming in the lake.”
The nearby Church of St. Patrick traces its origins to 1856 and is the second oldest Irish Catholic parish in Minnesota. It’s also been the Chappuis’ family primary house of worship for many decades.
“My dad started going to church in Shieldsville when he was five years old,” said Ann.
“He was very Catholic and devoted himself to the church. When it burned down in 2002, he was devastated and very sad.”
To honor his memory of the original building, Bud collected some stones from its ruined foundation and erected a cross near the lake as a memorial, creating a meaningful place for spiritual contemplation.
“It’s beautiful,” said Janice.
“The church made a big impact on his life,” agreed Ann.
With its Century Farm status firmly cemented, the Chappuis farm is well on its way into the next century of its living history.
“It’s been my home for 62 years,” said Janice, “and it’s still going. That makes you feel pretty good.”
Said Lorne, “It’s my home, and it will stay in the family for a long time.”