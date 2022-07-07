For lovers of nature and music, attending one of Faribault Parks and Recreation Department’s concerts in the park is the best of both worlds.
The free concerts give attendees the opportunity to enjoy music while spending time with one another and observing the scenes of nature inside Faribault's Central Park.
The popular summer event kicked off on June 16. Musical selections include a variety of genres, from swing, jazz, pop, country and rock.
On Thursday, crowds of people gathered to listen to music provided by Eclipse, a duo consisting of Martha Brown on keyboards and Kathy Wickwire on drums and vocals.
Faribault residents Dale and Joan Smith were among the dozens in attendance of Thursday's concert. Though the beginning of the concert was clouded by light rain, the majority of the audience stuck it out to listen to the music.
The series even continued during the height of the pandemic, something Joan especially enjoyed.
"We came all the time during COVID," Joan said. "They play a nice variety of music each week."
The variety of musicians perform in the city's historic park and bandshell.
According to the city of Faribault, Central Park was established as the first city park in 1855 by the town's first proprietors: Alexander Faribault, John North and Porter Nutting. A regular concert series has been held since 1887, and the bandshell itself was constructed in April of 1921.
As a child, Dale remembers seeing the bandshell quite often. Jim Lyman, of Faribault, appreciates the historic value of the bandshell. Lyman also compliments those who take care of Central Park, which he said has always been a gem in the community.
"It's a good place to come, sit and enjoy," Lyman said of the outdoor concerts. "It's a nice way to spend a Thursday night."
Lyman said the concerts are appropriate for all ages, as he frequently sees young families and older couples in attendance.
Faribault residents Jan Drewitz, LaVonne Venero and Chris Montanye joined Lyman for the Thursday concert.
Venero said the group has been to every concert this year and last year. While she enjoys all of the talented musician's performances, her personal favorite is Jivin' Ivan.
Almost halfway through the series, community members can anticipate the next performance by Bend in the River Big Band set to take place on Thursday, July 14.
Performances continue at 7 p.m. Thursdays with the following lineup: Sawyer's Dream July 21, Los Rebeldes July 28, Top Shelf Aug. 4, Kids Dance Aug. 11, Little Chicago Aug. 18 and Dalmar Yare on Aug. 25.
The concert series is receives funding from a grant through the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council through the state Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.