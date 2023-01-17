MSAD Celebrity Chef 4.JPG

Students of the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf got a tutorial on how to make celebrity chef Carla Hall’s buttermilk-biscuit recipe. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Carla Hall expresses her approval for 16-year-old Ty’s choice in spices. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Students and staff were surprised when they showed up for lunch at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf on Tuesday.


Celebrity chef Carla Hall poses for a silly photo with the cafeteria staff at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf on Tuesday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Carla Hall visits with students of the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Cook Brent Bartlett, Nutrition Service Director Kathy Hamlin and other members of the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf’s kitchen staff get a professional cooking lesson from celebrity chef Carla Hall. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Cook Brent Bartlett smiles and stirs next to Nutrition Service Director Kathy Hamlin at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Co-host of “The Chew” and “Fan Favorite” from season eight of “Top Chef: All-Stars,” Carla Hall, pays a visit to the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf. Among other things, she gave a cooking tutorial to the kitchen staff. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

