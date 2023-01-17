Students and staff were surprised when they showed up for lunch at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf on Tuesday.
While they were told something was happening, they couldn’t have guessed they’d walk into a meet and greet with the “Fan Favorite” from season eight of “Top Chef: All-Stars” and co-host of “The Chew,” Carla Hall.
Hall is a national tour, in partnership with Hormel Foods, visiting schools to “honor unsung heroes: school cafeteria staff.”
“We are recognizing some of the hardest working people in school districts: those who prepare school breakfasts, lunches and after-school meals for kids,” Hall said. “(They) are an essential part of the school day. I know how incredibly hard they work and I’m excited to let them kick up their feet for once, as we cook for them and provide a time of rest and relaxation.”
Jennie-O, a subsidiary of Hormel, didn’t let the cooks go home without a parting gift. The company gave $5,000, which was to be used on equipment in the cafeteria.
The visit was a surprise for most students and staff. Even though Kathy Hamlin, nutrition service director at MSAD, knew Hall was coming to visit, she hadn’t heard about the donation until Tuesday morning.
“I was totally surprised,” she said. “I did not know that was part of it. … I mean, we have nice kitchen facilities and equipment, but there’s always going to be things needing to be replaced or upgraded a little bit. So, it’ll help.”
Hamlin said she could tell that many of her cooks immediately recognized Hall, since they are fans of the Food Channel.
One of Hamlin’s cooks, Brent Bartlett, is especially a fan of Hall’s work, wearing a large grin during the meet and greet.
“I watch ‘Top Chef’ — like, most the seasons,” he said. “… I thought it was really cool to get the opportunity to meet her. I wish I had the chance to sit down and talk with her.”
Cook Coordinator Lynn Erickson said she felt a bit emotional when the donation was announced. She described the “warm and fuzzy feel” and nearly being brought to tears.
After Hall introduced herself to a few of the students, making the rounds while they ate lunch, she took center stage and taught everyone how to make her own buttermilk-biscuit recipe.
Erickson, Bartlett and Hamlin had their own mixing bowls and ingredients, so they could follow along. Hall’s stage presence was flashy, while not being scared to step away and lend the other cooks a hand.
At one point, she needed a bit more buttermilk, which a Hormel employee brought her. Once she had added the amount she needed, she jumped off the platform and poured some in each of their bowls.
Although the tour was originally just going to include four major cities — Los Angelas, Houston, Detroit and Knoxville, Tenn. — two close-to-home cities were added at the last minute.
The cities were added, in hopes to show appreciation for the hometown of Hormel Foods, Austin, and the hometown of Jennie-O Turkey Store, Faribault.
Additionally, due to the large number of Jennie-O employees who graduated from MSAD, the team felt it would be the perfect local stop. A Jennie-O website describes the Faribault plant as a “sign language melting pot” for a unique blend of Arabic Sign Language and American Sign Language, “seasoned with a Midwestern dialect.”