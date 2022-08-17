Brad Finstad

GOP congressional candidate Brad Finstad hugs his mother, Sharon Finstad, after he gave a speech during an election night party Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Alongside a generally lowkey set of state primary elections, voters in southern Minnesota chose last week to send Republican Brad Finstad, a former State Legislator and USDA official, to Congress to fill the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s shoes through 2022.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

