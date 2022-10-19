The passage of an operating levy in 2019 allowed the Faribault schools to switch to a seven-period day schedule. But restrictions placed upon schools over the past two years due to pandemic issues limited some of the initial impact the seven-day period was able to make.
Enter the 2022-23 academic year and schools in the district are moving toward full utilization of the seven-day period schedule, including the Faribault Middle School, which is putting a renewed focus on its Career Pathways programs.
“There have always been exploratory course offerings at the middle school level; however, since passing the seven-period day levy, we have done intentional work to align these course offerings to the Career Pathways being offered at the high school,” said Faribault Public Schools Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran. “We want to align our exploratory courses offerings (at the middle school level) to the Career Pathways students can engage with at the high school level.”
The extra class session each day has allowed the flexibility for the Middle School to offer exploratory courses in a variety of topics for the students including visual and digital arts, cording and robotics, business and technology, family and consumer sciences and career readiness.
“The seven-period day really started in the midst of the pandemic, so this is really the first year we’ve been really intentional about looking at our classes and how they are going to feed into these Career Pathways,” Faribault Middle School Principal Stacy Fox said. “We are becoming intentional in helping students find their interests, so they can pursue those pathways.”
The opportunity to expose middle school students to these type of topics and subjects that connect with potential careers comes at an important time in the students academic and personal development.
“Research has identified middle school as a time when students can benefit the most from career exploration,” Corcoran said.
She went on to explain how these programs at the middle school are a gateway for future career exploration during their time at the high school level.
“The middle school exploratory courses are directly connected with the Career Pathways at the high school,” Corcoran said. “This gives students the opportunity to explore different careers that they may or may not know about. Having this foundation helps students determine how they want to take advantage of the various career pathway opportunities throughout their high school experience.”
The courses in the program meet daily and all students participate in the exploratory classes throughout their middle school experience.
There is hope that the intentional look at the exploratory courses will also expand to all classroom work at the middle school.
“Our goal is to have it part of everything, so everyone sees that every single class is important and every class has an application in what you learn and what you can do in the future,” Fox said. “We have upcoming professional development opportunities in November where they will look very intentionally at the curriculum and where it applies to Pathways and how it can apply to every class.”
As an example, Fox pointed to a recent life science class taught by Chris Johnsrud, which explored insects.
“You’re not just learning about bugs but you’re also learning about photography skills and that there might be careers out there that relate to that like nature photography or working for the DNR (Department of Natural Resources). There is more to it than just seven grade life science,” Fox said.
Fox added, “It’s really about making what they are learning very tangible. Anything you can do to get students engaged is great for the classroom and a great classroom is good for the teachers. It’s good for everyone.
“Our goal is to have it part of everything, so everyone sees that every single class is important and every class has an application in what you learn and what you can do in the future.”
The goal of the Pathway programs is ultimately to help student focus on career opportunities and gain educational experiences that will help them meet those goals.
In addition, the programs aim to help build and maintain an educated work force for the Faribault community.
“Our goal is to ensure that we are developing a future-ready workforce for the Faribault community for years to come,” Corcoran said.
Fox expanded upon the concept of how the schools and the community are working together to help meet each others’ needs.
“We are not just a school, we are all really part of the whole community,” Fox said. “By connecting with each other through this (Career Pathway programs), we are making those collaborative relationships — where we help them and they help us by providing us with what we need to teach our students and we provide them with an educated workforce.”