The Cannon Valley Farmers' Market is taking steps to provide more people access to locally grown produce this year.
After some early season stops around northern Rice County, this year the market will be held in Faribault's Central Park instead of at the Rice County Fairgrounds. As of last September, it also is accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as payment.
"I think a lot of markets in Minnesota are really understanding that we need to make our local foods more accessible to everyone, and that means people who might need to utilize their food benefit dollars," Market Manager Dawn Wegscheid said. And quite honestly, it keeps that money local too. When they're spending at markets in their communities, that's going directly to the farmers."
As an extra incentive to encourage SNAP recipients to shop at the market, every $10 of SNAP dollars spent will be rewarded with $10 of Market Bucks and $10 of Produce Market Bucks. In other words, $10 of SNAP dollars buys $30 of fresh, locally grown produce.
The Market Bucks program is administered by Hunger Solutions Minnesota. Market Bucks can be used for any food product or for plants or seeds that produce food. The Produce Market Bucks only buy fruits and vegetables, according to the flier for the program.
To kick off the season, the farmers market will be in Dundas on Saturday and in Northfield the following Saturday. After another stop in Dundas in May, the weekly summer market will be on the south side of Central Park.
"We needed a better location," Wegscheid said. "We want it to be more accessible for everyone. Previously, we were at the Rice County Fairgrounds, and it was just a little too out of the way. … We just wanted a more central location. And, Thursday nights, the parks department is going to be having music in the park just following our market. So we're hoping that captures a good crowd."
In terms of attracting a more diverse crowd, Wegscheid said she's been reaching out to new farmers, who offer a wider variety of products than before.
"We have grass-fed beef, some lamb, pork," she said. "We also have we have a vendor who offers herbal tinctures, perfumes and things like that from plants that she grows. So we have a really interesting array of products at the market from local farmers and producers."
With these additions and changes, she's hopeful to see some new faces in the park.
"Everyone's excited to start being outside again and at farmers markets for the season after a long winter," she said. "I think our vendors are really excited to just maybe see some new faces and be in a more central location where we can also be seen as people are going by."
One of the market's vendors, W.T. Farms is in its second year of operation and will be a first-time vendor. The farm near Northfield is owned by Tessa and Wyatt Parks and sells grass-fed beef.
"We're really excited to reach a larger amount of people and to have the opportunity to feed the community fresh beef," Tessa said. "My husband and I are familiar with not being able to eat red meat, just because it's so expensive. I think (the Market Bucks and Produce Market Bucks program) is great, and will hopefully encourage the state and federal government to encourage nutrition."