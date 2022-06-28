In the early autumn of 2007, Carl Henry sat with Roxi, his black Labrador retriever. Roxi’s adventurous spirit often led her to chase down animals, like the turkey vultures that circled above the two of them that day.
While Roxi had her attention fixed onto the soaring scavengers, Henry snapped a photo of his companion. Looking back, he said, that was one of the reasons that the savanna is his “favorite place in the world.”
Henry is the president of the Friends of the Cannon River Wilderness Area, which works with local volunteers and the county’s parks department to maintain and preserve the Cannon River Wilderness Area northeast of Faribault.
There’s only so much they can do after the woods were ravaged by tornadoes in 2018. Still, lot of progress has been made since the park was hit by the storms, and even more so since the park was first proposed by Aylmer Code and Jackie May in 1966.
According to May, they rotated months pestering the Rice County Board of Commissioners. It took Code and May several years of advocacy and negotiations with their neighbors and the county before the park was official.
After buying each piece of land, including the land of Rice County’s well-known hermit, Henry Fiske, the park was officially recognized. Still to this day, it is a park of, “rich history,” and, “unique ecosystems,” according to Carl Henry.
However, as time goes on, the park has become unmanageable for the Friends, who fundraise and volunteer their labor for the park. After the storms in 2018, the overgrowth and fallen trees made the trails nearly impossible to traverse.
Other groups volunteer their labor to the park as well, including Cannon River Offroad Cycling and Trails.
“We do it because we love the parks from the bottom of our hearts,” said Marty Larson, president of the cycling club. “I don’t have a lot of time, but it’s my way of giving back to the community.”
Another Friend of the Park is Timothy Vick, a retired geology professor.
“There’s some interesting geology farther up the stream,” said Vick. “Some beautiful limestone cliffs. I mean, that’s one of the prettiest (trail) heads in the park, but it’s essentially inaccessible because there’s no trail maintenance.”
“Early in the spring or late in the fall, you can kind of get in there,” added Henry. “I put up orange markers hoping that the county guy would convince his boss that they should clear that. It didn’t happen.”
Other groups have also volunteered their labor to the park. In 2000, Boy Scout Troop 337 built a bridge and added some wooden paths to help with the occasionally marshy landscape.
The Friends of the Park convinced the county to help with getting some professional loggers to clear out the east trails. During their work they destroyed multiple portions of the Boy Scout path, however.
All hope is not lost, according to Henry and Vick. At their last meeting theRice County Board of Commissioners reviewed a draft new parks and recreation system plan. The June 21 presentation emphasized improvements to facilities like the bathrooms and parking lots. Henry and Vick said that, while this is important, it is really more of a baseline.
“It does not address the unique trail deficiencies,” said Henry. “I constantly tell the director: ‘this trail, this trail, this trail. We can get here, but nobody can get here. This is important for the following reasons.”’
Henry added that he understands the county’s reasoning for not focusing on the trails.
“I think every one of the county parks probably would have that kind of next-level of detail that I understand next-level consultants don’t want to attack at this stage. They want to take a big picture view and (the latest proposal) got the big picture pretty good.”
Vick added to Henry’s thought.
“The county has a lot of parks and they all have deficiencies. It’s pretty serious,” he said.
Henry and Vick believe the parks’ maintenance is a benefit to the economy and the well-being of each person. This sentiment is reflected by Arizona State University’s study on parks and recreation funding, which was shown to produce over four times the return on investment for taxpayers.
Whether or not the park is ever fully restored to its former glory, it will always hold a place is Henry’s heart. Henry choked on his words as he reminisced about his years in the park.
About a year and a half ago, he climbed through the overgrown trails and returned to the savanna hilltop. This is where he spread the ashes of his venturesome companion, Roxi.