Nearly 11 months ago, Camp Omega officials stood on black dirt to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on a new adult and family retreat center, named the Omega Lodge. The phase one construction of Omega Lodge is on track to be finished by June.
Located east of Faribault in rural Waterville, the camp’s $2.6 million addition will feature nine hotel-style rooms with private bathrooms, a large conference room that can accommodate over 200 people, a large lobby area with an overlooking view of Horseshoe Lake and a separate gathering space for smaller groups.
Camp Omega Executive Director Bob LaCroix said the new facility will allow Camp Omega to more comfortably meet the lodging demands of today’s adults and families.
“Being able to provide hotel-like rooms to adults and families will give them a private and more comfortable space to enjoy their time with here because, let’s face it, adults don’t want to climb into a bunk bed anymore,” LaCroix said.
The private bathrooms, LaCroix said, would likely be an added attraction for folks.
Camp Omega’s existing five cabins each have a total of 24 bunk-style beds. Each cabin has two bathrooms and three bedroom areas. Another facility used for room and board is the Retreat Center, which offers groups 64 bunk-style beds, with bathrooms located on each level; and bathrooms with showers located upstairs, according to Camp Omega’s site.
The new addition joins the existing Hilltop Dining Hall. Phase two of the project will be construction of a second wing to complete the 25-bedroom facility.
Camp Omega introduced a multi-million-dollar capital campaign for the new Omega Lodge in 2015. It was later decided to split the project in two phases. LaCroix said the second phase is estimated to cost $1.4 million.
“Fundraising hasn’t stopped,” LaCroix said. “But the campaign will be rejuvenated once the first phase is up and running; get people here so they can see what’s been done and get behind finishing the project.”
LaCroix said it’s been an exciting project to be a part of on many levels. He said the building is designed to meet the needs of groups, families or retreats, while giving them access to all the benefits of Camp Omega.
‘Rooted in Christ’
Established in 1964, Camp Omega is a Christian retreat facility and summer camp that serves a variety of Christian and secular groups. Camp Omega is “dedicated to nurturing the spiritual, physical, emotional, and intellectual growth of people of all ages,” its website states.
LaCroix said Camp Omega primarily serves southern Minnesota but also draws people across the state and from the five states surrounding Minnesota.
Russ Schwichtenberg, who works with the Camp Omega gift development, said multiple generations of families have likely attended a retreat at Camp Omega. Schwichtenberg said the general contractor of the
Russ Zellmer, an Elysian native who is general contractor on the project, remembers walking bean rows to pull weeds in hopes to earn enough money to attend camp when he was younger.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Saturday, June 11. Visitors are welcome for a free open house event with lunch and camp activities.Camp Omega receives support from people and organizations across Minnesota, including the Minnesota South District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
Funds were raised in many ways over the years. At St. James Lutheran School in Howard Lake, students were challenged by their pastor to see which class could raise the most funds.
At a winter water plunge fundraiser in February at Morristown’s Community Center, plungers raised over $33,000.