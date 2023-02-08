A former downtown business owner and Chamber of Commerce staffer is joining the Faribault City Council.
Chuck Thiele was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the council through January 2025.
Current councilors heard from five finalists for the post before selecting Thiele at a special meeting Tuesday. He will be sworn in next Tuesday and will replace Jonathan Wood, who resigned in January, citing new “professional and personal demands.”
“I take great pride in this community,” Thiele said during his presentation to the council. “If I am chosen to fill the seat I will do my best to promote growth and build on the great assets we already have so that all Faribault residents can experience the same sense of pride.”
Thiele stressed his past experience as an owner of a downtown furniture store that has since closed.
“I became heavily involved in the downtown community,” he said. He volunteered at many downtown events and helped start the downtown car shows.
He stressed the importance of investing in that sector.
“A vibrant downtown, while keeping its rich history in mind, would help drive residents and tourists to our wonderful community,” he wrote in his application materials.
Thiele also stressed the contributions of immigrants to the Faribault community and its workforce.
“Faribault is one of the lucky few rural communities with growth. Who can we thank for that? Our immigrants,” he wrote.
Thiele also noted he developed relationships with nearly 400 local businesses during during his time as membership director of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
“I believe my knowledge and understanding of the business community will be a great asset to council," he said.
Councilors noted Thiele’s business connections as a major strength.
Difficult choice
The other finalists for the post were Sam Temple, who is a member of the city’s Planning Commission and Heritage Preservation Commission; Mandy Barnes, who has been a frequent attendee of council meetings; Laura McColley, who leads the Heritage Days Parade and the Community Thanksgiving Dinner; and Lichole Louis, who has volunteered on school district levy campaigns.
As they had the awkward task of talking about their preferred candidate or candidates in front of those candidates, councilors repeatedly said they felt all the finalists were qualified.
State law does not specify how councils go about appointing someone to fill a vacancy, but councils are required to keep whatever process they chose open to the public.
“This is going to be very difficult,” said Councilor Royal Ross as the discussion commenced. “We could take the five names and put them in a hat and draw one out. They are all extremely qualified.”
Mayor Kevin Voracek and Councilor Sara Caron described the choice as one of the most difficult of all they’ve had to make on the council.
After hesitant discussion failed to yield a clear frontrunner, councilors tried writing down their top three candidates, hoping a simultaneous ballot would be more productive than making any one councilor go first in naming a top pick. But that idea also failed to identify a clear frontrunner.
When they moved on to each councilor having to state their top choice, it ended in a tie. Two councilors and the mayor voted for Thiele, and three councilors favored Temple.
Voracek then was in the hot seat, because the mayor has to decide when there is a tie.
After a long pause, Voracek asked Thiele and Temple if they intended to run in the 2024 election to keep the seat. Neither firmly committed but expressed interest in running.
After another pause, Voracek said “now this truly is one of my most difficult decisions.”
“I guess I have to hang with Chuck,” he finally said. “Chuck was my pick, and I think it’s fair, even after the split to go with that. Like I said, this was a truly tough decision. I’ve never seen a greater set of candidates.”