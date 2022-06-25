A shortage of bus drivers is forcing Hiawathaland Transit to suspend its fixed bus routes in Faribault and Northfield.
Beginning Monday, the nonprofit transit service will only offer its on-demand dial-a-ride service.
A convergence of bus drivers resigning, retiring and on leave has necessitated the temporary stoppage of its regular route buses, according to Transportation Operations Manager Dianne Ford.
“We just don’t have enough drivers to go around,” Ford said.
Transportation companies around the country are dealing with a driver shortage, Ford said. Three Rivers Community Action, a nonprofit which operates Hiawathaland Transit, has not been immune.
Three Rivers suspended its fixed routes in its Red Wing service area in May. It was able to “hang on” a little longer but now needs to consolidate in Rice County as well, Ford said.
While there no longer will be buses running on set schedules and routes, a second dial-a-ride bus is being added in both Faribault and Northfield.
“We’re confident we will still be able to accommodate everyone’s transportation needs,” Ford said.
Riders can book a bus pickup up to six days in advance. Same-day requests are honored on a first-come, first-served basis.
It’s not the first time Hiawathaland Transit has moved to only dial-a-ride service. It also did so for a number of months during the heights of the pandemic and associated shutdowns. Ford said she received no complaints; some riders said they preferred the flexibility of dial-a-ride.
It’s unknown how long the fixed route suspension will last. Ford said she’s hoping four to eight weeks.
The organization has received applications and is interviewing more drivers, but Ford said even more applicants are needed.
Drivers must have a Minnesota commercial driver’s license with a passenger endorsement. Hiawathaland Transit will help employees obtain those credentials. Candidates need only have obtained permits, and new hires will be paid while they complete the training.
“Once they have the permit, we’ll provide them the training to get behind the wheel,” Ford said.