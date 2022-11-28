Impatient drivers beware.
School buses in Faribault now have cameras to catch motorists who ignore stop arms. Faribault Transportation Services received a $77,000 state grant to install cameras on all of its full-size school buses.
Installation began last month, and already the new cameras have recorded four people violating state law.
Motorists are required to stop at least 20 feet away whenever they are behind or approaching a school bus that has its stop arm extended and flashing lights activated. The stop sign means students are or soon will be outside getting on or off the bus.
Faribault Transportation Manager Garrett Regan said he hopes the cameras are more educational than punitive. The goal ultimately, he said, is to reduce stop arm violations.
“We just want to keep kids safe,” he said.
Regan hopes the cameras remind motorists of the law and deter motorists from taking a chance with student safety to arrive at their destination a few seconds sooner.
When motorists do still choose to disobey the law, Faribault Transportation staff can now send video and information to police.
There are two exterior cameras mounted on the stop arm side of the bus that record vehicles approaching and passing.
When a driver observes a violation, Ragan said the driver previously had to try to get license plate information while noting the location. Now the driver can push a button to note the time on the video and the location on a GPS tracking system. When the driver returns to the office he or she continues to fill out a witness form.
Marianne Brooks takes it from there. She finds the video recording of the violation and can zoom in if needed to see the license plate information. She then sends video, still images, location, and driver’s form to the Faribault Police Department.
“Even if we can get just one person to stop ignoring the signs it could save a kid,” Brooks said.
It’s up to police officers to decide whether to give out a warning or a citation. The penalty is typically a misdemeanor and a fine, though it can be a gross misdemeanor if children were outside the bus.
Brooks said she has sent four reports to police since the cameras were installed.
Court records show two misdemeanor citations have been issued in Faribault in the past month.
Last year, nearly 800 citations were issued across Minnesota, according to state data. Annual citations exceed 1,000 per year before the pandemic.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has awarded over $10 million in grants for stop arm cameras this year. Additional grants will be awarded next year. The state Legislature set aside nearly $15 million.