A Faribault boxing gym has a new name, a new location and new classes.
CEPA Boxing Club is now known as The Warrior’s Code and has moved to a larger space on the west edge of Faribault on Highway 60.
The gym welcomes youths and adults, ranging from those who want to be a competitive boxer to those who are just looking to try a new workout, said owner Kevin Palacios.
“We’re open to anybody and everybody,” he said.
The gym first opened in September 2017, with multiple members of the Palacios family involved. It was and remains the only gym dedicated to boxing in the region, Kevin said.
They’re still getting the boxing ring and other equipment set up in the new location, which gives them more room for current members and room to grow.
Memberships run between $40 and $100 monthly, and members can attend unlimited classes and open gym hours.
Its original name was after Cecilio “Cepa” Palacios, who was a champion boxer in Mexico. He’s taken a step back from some of the gym’s operations but still teaches classes.
Son Kevin doesn’t have any champion belts like his father; he said he does some sparring, but he’s been too busy teaching and running the gym to make the major time commitment needed to train to compete. And he’s partial to teaching.
“I teach as much as I can. It’s my favorite part — seeing people improve,” he said.
For those who do want to compete, there’s a training class three times a week. It’s open to both seasoned boxers, as well as hardcore newcomers who want to earn the opportunity to compete. The club has taken boxers to competitions around the Midwest and beyond, Kevin said.
The new name is inspired by the driven club members who have the perseverance of a warrior, Kevin said.
“Even when they’re tired and getting knocked down, they get back up,” Kevin said. “They have no quit in them.”
But Kevin doesn’t want anyone to be too intimidated to try boxing for the physical and mental health benefits.
“You don’t have to get punched in the face,” he said.
About half of his students are youths, who come to learn the basic techniques and let off some steam. The youths also benefit from having some positive adult mentorship and a productive place to keep active, instead of potentially getting themselves into trouble, Kevin said.
A new class starting up next month for youths will teach best techniques for beginners in weight training.
New or revived classes for adults in March include intro to boxing and cardio boxing. The intro class will teach the basics and provide self defense skills, the owner said. The cardio class will focus on giving participants a good workout.
The adult classes are open to people of all ages and fitness levels and people can participate at their own pace, Kevin said.
“I’ll be there to push you, but you know when you need to catch your breath,” he said.