Allina Health team member Tufah Abdulahi rolls her ball down the lane at Faribowl on Friday evening, during Bowling for Kids’ Sake, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. To her right, Oliver Ravenhorst, 7, who was on a team representing Mayo Clinic, prepares for his turn. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mario Mjelleli, of Faribault, watches his daughter’s ball as it rolls toward the pins. Evelyn Mjelleli, 3, meanwhile turns and runs back to her mom. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Those walking into Faribowl on Friday evening were greeted by people with circular sunglasses, winged collars and neon headbands.


Rice County Attorney Brian Mortenson tosses his ball toward the pins during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota fundraiser on Friday evening, Bowling for Kids’ Sake, (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
New employee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Emily Kahnke’s ‘70s attire was inspired by this year’s theme: “bowling through the decades.” She is a former employee of AGP Southern Minnesota. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Allina team members Sarah Kahl (center) and Jennifer Carpentier (right) speak with someone about their order during the bowling fundraiser on Friday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Executive Director Michelle Redman and Development Director Deb Theisen receive a large check from members of the Edina Realty bowling team during Bowling for Kids’ Sake at Faribowl on Friday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mario Mjelleli, of Faribault, goes for the last few pins in his frame during Bowling for Kids’ Sake at Faribowl on Friday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

