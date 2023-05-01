Those walking into Faribowl on Friday evening were greeted by people with circular sunglasses, winged collars and neon headbands.
The getups were part of the “Bowl through the Decades” theme at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota’s bowling fundraiser. The annual event spans over two weekends — one in Owatonna, one in Faribault — and raised nearly $87,000 this year, which is over $10,000 more than last year.
About 50 businesses and organizations participated in the fundraiser this year. It’s been held for over 30 years to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota’s mission of helping match children with positive role models in Rice, Steele, Waseca and Dodge counties.
“It’s one-to-one mentoring. So we put a positive role model in a child’s life; just an additional friend,” BBBSSM Executive Director Michelle Redman said. “It can be either an adult in the community-based match, and then we also have a lot of high schoolers in school-site matches.”
The matches consist of a “Big,” which is the adult or teen, and a “Little,” which is the child.
“In the community-based matches, the adults will go and pick up the Little from their home and they’ll go to the park, go get ice cream, go walk the dog,” Redman said. “It’s very basic and fun things, just being a friend. We put on many activities free of charge.
“Our school-site matches meet at school — they usually meet during the lunch hour — and they can play a game, work on homework or just hang out and talk.”
The program is attributed to higher self-confidence and improved academic performance, according to Redman. She said 97% of last year’s Littles had higher grades, 94% reported having better relationships with families and peers and 98% of the Littles and the Bigs said their relationship “changed their life for the better.”
“Back in the old days, we had neighbors, we all sat around on our front porches, we all talked, we mentored each other,” she said. “We put those mentors into children’s lives. There’s a lot of kids that just need that extra somebody to talk to.”
According to Development Director Deb Theisen, there are still about 275 children on the waiting list of the BBBSSM program, despite 817 Littles being matched with Bigs in 2022. This year’s goal is 840 matches.
Interviews are conducted with prospective Bigs, the Little and the Little’s family, in order to determine the best match possible. The next child matched isn’t always the child who’s been on the waiting list the longest.
“So we take a volunteer and find out all the things that they’re interested in,” Redman said. “What they like and what they don’t like, what they’re comfortable with and what they’re not comfortable with. We do the same thing with the family and the children. We learn all about them and then we make the best possible match up.”
The organization has about a dozen social workers on staff, who do background checks and follow-ups. Much of the funds raised will go toward that staff, as well as programs and events.
Among the bowlers on Friday night were three teams consisting of members of the Rice County Sheriff’s Department, the Faribault Police Department and other government officials. Faribault patrol officer Matthew Kolling has been participating for years and invited fellow officers to join him.
The law-enforcement teams each raised about $1,500, totaling just over $4,300.
“It’s good to be a positive role model and do things for the community,” Sgt. Dan Berndtson of the sheriff’s office said. “There’s families in need and kids and need, so they’re getting them good role models.”
Berndtson said he’s glad he “finally made the cut” this year, but jokingly said he wondered if he made a mistake putting the bumpers down. Regardless, he said it’s “bowling for a good cause.”