A Faribault man in his 20s was reportedly shot Saturday evening at a park in town after a drug deal went wrong.
At 5:29 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Faribault officers were dispatched to a shooting at Teepee Tonka Park on Third Avenue NE. While en route to the scene, an involved party contacted dispatch, indicated a victim had been shot with a shotgun, and they were transporting the victim to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center. Officers responded to both the park and hospital.
At the hospital, officers encountered a 23-year old Faribault male who was suffering from a shotgun wound to the upper chest and shoulder. The victim provided limited information to officers, according to a release from the Faribault Police Department, but he indicated the shooting occurred during a botched drug transaction.
Due to the nature of the victim’s injuries, he was stabilized at Allina Health and airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for surgery.
Officers at Teepee Tonka Park located evidence of a shooting scene and encountered other involved parties, including a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. Two involved vehicles were impounded as evidence, and both a shotgun and handgun were recovered. Recovery of the involved firearms led to the arrest of Dorian Steven Hutchens, 26, of New Richland, for being an ineligible person in possession.
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said he expects more individuals to be arrested and/or charged in the coming days.
The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing. Assault and other charges are currently pending further investigation, the release said. At last report, the shooting victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.
"Some of our detectives were writing warrants (Monday) and hoping to speak with all the involved parties, including the individual that was shot," Sherwin said. "We cannot paint a full picture of exactly what happened, but we anticipate more people to be charged. At this point, we believe we know the primary individuals that were involved."
Sherwin felt good about his department's response.
"It was somewhat complicated by having several different scenes with an involved victim transporting himself to the hospital," he said. "And then we had a wide scene at the park itself, and we located several vehicles involved, and there were several firearms located with this. The officers did a good job with the resources available to manage all those locations and respond to the incident."
While vehicles were found in and around the scene, investigators do not currently believe it was a drive-by incident.
"It wasn't like one vehicle drove by and fired shots or anything like that," Sherwin said. "Indications are that a drug transaction went bad, and there was a physical struggle, and that's when a shooting took place."
Sherwin did not believe there was any danger to the public at this time.