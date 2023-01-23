The Cardboard Classic is returning to Medford.

sled2.jpeg

Josh Langerfeld posed with his Mandalorian themed cardboard sled in the 2021 Cardboard Classic in Straight River Park. (Photo courtesy of Medford Civic Center)


sled.jpeg

A hot rod sled made of cardboard was ready to speed down the hill in the 2021 Cardboard Classic. (Photo courtesy of Medford Civic Center)
sled4.jpeg

A family gathers around two riders in one sled before last year’s inaugural race. (Photo courtesy of Medford Civic Center)

