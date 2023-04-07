A month after suspected bomb-making materials were reportedly found in his home, an 18-year-old Faribault man was jailed for allegedly threatening to stab a family member.
Colin Torsten Glaenzel was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor assault Wednesday in Rice County District Court.
A family member went to the Faribault police station on Tuesday afternoon to report Glaenzel threatened him at their residence on First Street NW.
The family member reported Glaenzel got upset and first raised a glass mason jar and threatened to throw it at him, according to a court complaint.
Glaenzel then reportedly charged past him and went into his room. He allegedly came out holding a pair of scissors and spat on the family member.
Glaenzel then allegedly stabbed the door frame with the scissors several times while staying, “next time I’ll stab you.”
The family member reported it was not the first time Glaenzel had threatened him and damaged property, according to the court complaint.
The family member said he stayed inside during previous incidents to try to protect his property. This time, he said he saw something change in Glaenzel’s eyes that made him fear for his safety.
Responding officers found Glaenzel locked in his room with stab holes at the doorway.
He reportedly refused to come out and wrote in a text message: “I didn’t do anything wrong other than a threat because he’s been harassing me for years.”
He came out over an hour after officers responded and was arrested without incident. He remained in jail as of Friday with bail set at at least $1,000.
On Thursday, Glaenzel was placed under the guardianship of Rice County Social Services. He had been under the temporary guardianship of the family member after a judge determined he is unable to care for himself.
That ruling came shortly after police were called to the home on Feb. 3 and reportedly found suspected bomb-making materials, including chemicals, timing cord, pope and screws and other sharp objects. Glaenzel was taken to a hospital and never to jail following that incident.
Rice County Attorney Brian Mortenson said his office is still exploring “the most effective way of prosecuting” that case. He said state law provides few criminal charging options for what he described as “anticipatory crimes” — when evidence suggests someone is preparing to commit a crime, but no explicit threat was made.
Glaenzel reportedly claimed the items seized from his residence were not illegal and he demanded they be returned or he be compensated. The family member said Glaenzel was conducting chemical experiments and threw fits when he tried to stop him.
Court documents in the guardianship case detail past incidents of threatening behavior, including making pipe bombs, pushing a family member and throwing and breaking items. The documents outline other erratic and dangerous behavior, including refusal to communicate with anyone outside of his family except by text messages.
Glaenzel has refused to cooperate with mental health assessments and has “no current definite mental illness diagnosis due to his lack of cooperation,” one document states.