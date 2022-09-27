A couple from Lakeville paved the way, when it comes to accessory dwelling units in Rice County. In order to be closer to their parents and enjoy the farm life, they built their own small home. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Increased home prices, hundreds of job vacancies and a vacancy rate of less than 1% in most of Rice County has left officials seeking solutions. County staff hope to help ease the housing shortage by allowing tiny homes, which are already permitted in some city limits.
The Rice County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday allowing people to build and live in accessory dwelling units. Tiny houses are the most common type of these units are.
Tiny houses are exactly what they sound like: small houses, which usually house a single person. They have been a trend in many cities and townships with similar housing problems across the U.S.
Tiny houses have been allowed in some area cities for the last several years. A couple from Lakeville, who did not want to be named, took advantage in 2018, when they built their own two-story accessory dwelling on the farm of an aging relative for whom they provide care.
“This was the easiest way, (because) we would have has to rezone the thing, put in a new driveway, all that stuff,” one of the residents said. “Now, we just share the address, the driveway, all that. It’s just another building on the property.”
Julie Runkel, Rice County’s Environmental Services director, said allowing accessory dwellings has multiple benefits.
“We were getting a lot of requests from members of the community about ways to provide alternative housing types and availability,” she said, “like, for example, having a caretaker live on an elderly person’s property or vise-versa.”
Runkel also clarified that the county’s ordinance amendment would not supersede city ordinances, meaning it only applies to areas outside of municipalities. The city of Northfield allows accessory dwellings, but only if they’re above an unattached garage, and fits other criteria including a maximum size. The city of Lonsdale does not allow accessory dwellings.
The city of Faribault allows accessory dwellings in some districts, but City Planner David Wanberg said not many people have taken advantage.
Just before approving the the county’s amendment on Tuesday, Commissioner Steve Underdahl said the county should allow tiny houses.
“I know there is a push across the country,” he said. “I think we need to get with the times on that and move forward with it.”
Commissioner Jim Purfeerst addressed a member of the public who raised concern about not setting a size limit in the amended ordinance.
“If mom and dad are living in a small house that they’ve lived in for years and a family member wants to come back in and help them, stay there with a family of several children or more — that’s (why) I thought the size should be, kind of, unlimited for them kids that come back to help mom and dad stay where they’re at,” he said.
Commissioner Jeff Docken agreed and gave even further input.
“Sometimes it’s a little bit hard for today’s generation to move into a farmhouse that’s been there for (a long time),” he said. “I think it opens the door — I really do. I think it simplifies the farm help and the medical reasons also.”
