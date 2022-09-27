The Rice County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary tax levy of $33.8 million — an increase of just shy of 9%. Commissioners raised concerns about the near-double-digit increase, describing the trend as, “unsustainable,” and calling on the state Legislature to do more to help.
The county did not have estimates prepared for how this increase would impact the average Rice County homeowner. Homeowners will receive these estimations in the mail before the Truth in Taxation hearing in December.
It’s also important to note, according to Rice County Chief Financial Officer Paula O’Connell, the preliminary tax levy is setting a maximum increase. So, the county can still lower the property taxes for 2023, but can’t exceed a 9% increase.
The Rice County Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s preliminary tax levy increase also was set at 13.24%. While a double-digit percent increase may seem daunting, the total HRA budget is far less than the countywide budget.
One notable portion of the budget is the $4.5 million debt service fund, which includes the first payment on bonds issued to fund construction of the new Public Safety Center.
A 9% levy increase wouldn’t necessarily mean that the median-value homeowner would see a 9% increase on their personal taxes.
In 2022 the total market value of all taxable property in the county jumped more than $1 billion. So, while the county’s taxes as a whole go up, they are spread out across more taxable businesses and homes.
Even with about $111 million in new construction, most of the market value increase can be attributed to higher valuation of existing properties, as previously reported by the Daily News.
In 2021, the median single-family home was valued at $175,700. In 2022, the same home is valued at $207,100, a 17.87% increase in the span of a year.
This means that even if the county decreased its tax rate in 2023, the total amount a homeowner has to pay could still go up because their home is worth more. This, in combination with rising living expenses, worries some county commissioners.
County Administrator Sara Folsted said many of the services the county provides are state-mandated.
“Every year when (state lawmakers) meet, they talk about how much support they’re going to provide for those mandated services and — not that the services are bad or that we disagree with the mandate — but the funding formulas shift. Especially when you have a surplus, the state has been saving on those shifts, pushing that to the local property tax levy to pay for.”
After listing the recently inflated cost of various commodities, and the preliminary city levies, Commissioner Galen Malecha said more state aid is needed.
“Some of this falls on the state of Minnesota and they need to do some property tax reform because it’s not sustainable for municipalities and counties to keep doing double-digit and high-single-digit tax increases,” he said. “The average person doesn’t get a 9% raise in a year.”
Malecha continued by expressing the contradiction when building affordable housing, then increasing the taxes on that property, year after year. He also pointed out the negative impact this has on people with a fixed income.
“The working poor and the working class and the senior population,” he continued. “(It) is not sustainable to keep doing this. It’s just not … Certainly, I get government’s not free and services have to be paid for. But, again, I’m gonna blame the state of Minnesota for some of this because there has to be tax — property tax — reform, because (it’s) not going to be sustainable to keep doing these kinds of increases year after year.”
After Commissioner Jeff Docken voiced his support for Malecha’s statements, Malecha reiterated that, while he would approve the preliminary levy, he may not approve a 9% increase in December.
A few commissioners were hopeful that lobbying might put some pressure on state legislators to act, but other’s said they seem to have, “dug their heels in.”