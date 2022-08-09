Blue Collar Festival

Tropical T-birds and Wreckless got festival-goers on their feet and dancing at last year’s Blue Collar Festival. The festival is centered around live music, which will be ongoing for most of both days. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The Blue Collar Festival is a two-day celebration of the everyday person, featuring activities, food vendors, live music and a community arts-and-crafts marketplace at Teepee Tonka Park. One ticket, which is good for both days, is $8 if you buy in advance or $10 if you buy at the gate.

John Stepan mans a grill at the Blue Collar Festival in 2021. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The bean-bag tournament will return for the 2022 Blue Collar Festival in Faribault. Pictured in 2019, Dawn McColley and Beth Christensen take on their husbands, Patrick McColley and Gil Christensen in a game. (File photo/southernminn.com)

