Tropical T-birds and Wreckless got festival-goers on their feet and dancing at last year’s Blue Collar Festival. The festival is centered around live music, which will be ongoing for most of both days. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The bean-bag tournament will return for the 2022 Blue Collar Festival in Faribault. Pictured in 2019, Dawn McColley and Beth Christensen take on their husbands, Patrick McColley and Gil Christensen in a game. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The Blue Collar Festival is a two-day celebration of the everyday person, featuring activities, food vendors, live music and a community arts-and-crafts marketplace at Teepee Tonka Park. One ticket, which is good for both days, is $8 if you buy in advance or $10 if you buy at the gate.
“It is for average Faribault citizen,” said Mayor Kevin Voracek. “When it was started by the Paradise Center for the Arts, it was to break down the thoughts that an art center was only for the elite. In all reality, art and music is for everyone to enjoy.”
Kelly Nygaard of the Faribault Chamber of Commerce also gave her explanation of the festival name:
“The founding committee really wanted something that was not only a catchy name, but also reflective of the community,” she said. “As an area with a strong working class, the title of Blue Collar fit the bill of celebrating the hard-working people of the Faribault area, while also embracing music, food, art and fun.”
A number of local and regional food vendors will be at the festival. As the festival’s website states, there’s a high demand for barbecue. Nygaard said there are vegetarian options as well.
“I’m pretty excited for the corn and the mini donuts,” she said, “but I think there is something for everyone with a great array of options.”
Though the festival was once a weekend attraction in the heart of downtown Faribault, it’s now being held at Teepee Tonka Park. Nygaard explained that was because the Paradise and surrounding businesses have become busier over the years.
“Historic downtown Faribault is a beautiful backdrop and it has evolved significantly over the years and continues to do so with positive momentum,” she said. “Moving to Teepee Tonka Park also creates opportunities to incorporate the best elements of the much-beloved Tree Frog Music Festival and, with time, will grow the festival to a regional attraction.”
To help the folks of Faribault get to the new location and reduce traffic congestion, the festival will have a free shuttle bus running from key areas around town to the festival and back. Nygaard said the route is still being finalized and will be published soon on the event’s Facebook page.
The marketplace section of the festival is returning after taking pause last year due to the pandemic.
Other festival events include a bean-bag tournament, remote control car demolition derby on Saturday and a golf tournament on Sunday.
Most of the bands that will take the stage have local ties.
“Rattle Snake Justice, Street Talk, the Non Prophets Band and Austin Healy all have Faribault connections, most of which will keep the crowd entertained with classic rock,” Nygaard said. “Anytime you can cheer on the hometown team is a good feeling. Summertime and live music go hand in hand. To have an event like this right in Faribault, at this price, is something the community should be proud and excited about.”
Voracek estimated 6,000 people may be in attendance this year, which would be about triple last year.
Nygaard said the festival would not happen without sponsors and volunteers.
“Like so many community events, the Blue Collar Festival comes to life through the work of volunteers and the support of local businesses,” she said. “We appreciate their help and support and couldn’t do it without them.”
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.