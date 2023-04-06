Closed Captioning Illustration.jpg

Roku televisions have several settings that allow users to edit the font, drop shadow, opacity, size, etc. of the characters and their background. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Rep. Daniels mug.jpeg

Daniels

Rep. Daniels mug.jpeg

TVs in public places would need to have closed captioning enabled starting August 2024, should Minnesota Rep. Brian Daniels’ bill pass this session.


Sonny Wasilowski Profile Photo.JPG

Wasilowski

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments