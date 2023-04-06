TVs in public places would need to have closed captioning enabled starting August 2024, should Minnesota Rep. Brian Daniels’ bill pass this session.
The bill, currently House File 909, has been introduced in previous years, but has yet to make its way to the governor’s desk. Daniels, the Republican state representative who represents the Faribault area, said this is shaping up to be the year.
Closed captioning is the transcription of dialogue and sounds, usually placed at the bottom of the screen.
Sonny Wasilowski, who works with Daniels on identifying issues the Deaf community faces, gave an anecdote about the benefits of closed captioning.
“When (my children) were young kids in elementary school, their teacher told me ‘Wow, their reading skills are so good; they read so well,’” he said. “And I said, you know, that they’re always reading the captions on TV … and they were floored at this news.”
According to Daniels, current law requires a business owner to put on captioning, if they’re asked. Wasilowski said, while it’s great that the Americans with Disabilities Act requires that, it can get a little old.
“I do get tired of being the one to ask and having to point to the law,” he said. “It’s not supposed to be the responsibility of me, the person coming in. It’s supposed to be accessibly ready there.”
Opposition has existed to the proposed bill because of the possibility that captions may block sports scores or news coverage. But in recent years, technological advancements have given people the option to change where these captions appear, the opacity of the black box behind the captions and even the color of the captions.
“The closed-captioning technology has gotten so much better,” Daniels said.
Although the bill has failed a few times in the past, Daniels didn’t give up on it.
“You just keep going and try to do your best and work across the aisle,” he said.
The House bill has four DFL and three Republican sponsors, including Daniels and Northfield’s Rep. Kristi Pursell; the Senate’s companion bill has one Republican and four DFLers.
Other bills
It’s not the only bill that Daniels has authored in his advocacy for the Deaf community. He’s authored several bills in the past, and introduced two others that aren’t as likely to make it through this session.
The first (H.F. 842) is a bill that would require licensure for sign-language interpreters.
The second (H.F. 612) is a bill that would specify that it is child neglect to deprive a child who is deaf or hard of hearing of their right to language. In other words, if someone has children who are deaf, they would need to provide some form of accommodation, like learning sign language or paying for hearing implants.
Daniels specified that it would not be on the same level as starving a child, and parents wouldn’t be at risk of having their children taken away.
Daniels’ first big push in the legislature was for signs to be put up on the interstate that let people know about the Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and Blind in Faribault.
He said it took him four years to get the signs, which MSAD and MSAB had been advocating to get for decades.
Personal reasons
Daniels’ advocacy for the deaf community is one of personal experience. His son, Jeremiah Daniels, became deaf a few years after being born.
In later years, Jeremiah wasn’t reaching his full potential in school. He often got Ds in school, and was mostly a benchwarmer for the football team.
He didn’t know about MSAD until Jeremiah heard about it at a retreat one summer. Daniels then made the “heartbreaking” decision to send his son to MSAD. According to Daniels, it was 273 miles away, “driveway to driveway.”
At MSAD Daniels said his now adult son thrived. He was named one of the best football players in the nation, according to Daniels, and his grades immediately shot up.
“I just think these (bills), all of them, are so important because, if you’re going to be teaching the student, you need to give them the tools they need, so they can have a more level playing field,” Daniels said.