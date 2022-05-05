Whether getting the chance to pet a bunny, a dairy calf, kid, kitten, chick, piglet, hold a minnow or sit on a tractor, there were many opportunities for students to learn about agriculture Thursday at Bethlehem Academy.
The hands-on annual educational day was hosted by students in the academy's agriculture class and its FFA Club. Younger students at BA and from Divine Mercy Catholic School were invited.
BA teacher and FFA advisor Casi Jensen said for this year's event, the chapter added more agriculture elements, including a tractor and and a fish and wildlife station.
Students were able to sit on the Massey-Ferguson 383 tractor tenth grader Jackson Simon brought in while their teacher took a photo, along with taking a look at eleventh grader Riley Langenfeld's side-by-side ATV.
Both of the FFA members agreed on their favorite part of the day: seeing the kids' faces light up when they sat up on the tractor.
"It's fun to watch the kids be happy and smile," Langenfeld said.
Simon added, "It makes it all worth it."
Eleventh grader Jordan Simons and tenth grader Matthew Friesen were stationed at the fish and wildlife area. They taught youths about duck decoys and identifying the different types of common waterfowl. A group of weighted mallard and wood duck decoys floated in a kiddie pool, allowing students to put their hands in the water and feel the decoys. A 5-gallon pail was filled with water and had minnows for students to get the chance to see how they feel.
Simons, an avid hunter and fisher, enjoyed his time teaching kids more about his passions. He hoped they each learned something new.
McCrea siblings Alison, grade six, and Luke, grade eight, brought in their cat, TK, and her five kittens for students to pet and admire. Alison told one group of students Thursday morning that the kittens were just developing their hearing and opened their eyes a few days prior.
Students were divided into groups with no more than 10 students in each group. Jensen said this ensured all students had a chance to see, pet and ask questions about the animal or machine.
Located in the greenhouse with the two piglets, eleventh grader Brooke Johnson said she liked that the students had questions and that they weren't afraid to ask them. Johnson was joined by senior Jennifer Robert, who also enjoyed interacting with students.
"It's always a fun day," Robert said.
Karlie DeGrood spent her morning with two kids Poppy and Peter, and told students all about their ages, favorite foods and common characteristics.
The eleventh grader said it was nice to see students remembering information learned from last year's event.
"Keeping the tradition going will be fun," DeGrood said. "It's good to spark their interest in agriculture. Since we're a smaller school and some of us have ag backgrounds, exposing our community and school to ag is pretty cool."
DeGrood was joined by ninth grader Declan Chappuis. The day was a learning experience for him as well. He had no prior knowledge about goats until spending some time with DeGrood.