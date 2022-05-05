Whether getting the chance to pet a bunny, a dairy calf, kid, kitten, chick, piglet, hold a minnow or sit on a tractor, there were many opportunities for students to learn about agriculture Thursday at Bethlehem Academy. 

The hands-on annual educational day was hosted by students in the academy's agriculture class and its FFA Club. Younger students at BA and from Divine Mercy Catholic School were invited. 

FFA_Ag Day _2.jpg

Pictured from left with the 2-week-old dairy calf, Teagen Ferrin, grade 12, Matthew Palan, grade 12 and Andrew Volkmuth, grade eight. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

BA teacher and FFA advisor Casi Jensen said for this year's event, the chapter added more agriculture elements, including a tractor and and a fish and wildlife station.

Students were able to sit on the Massey-Ferguson 383 tractor tenth grader Jackson Simon brought in while their teacher took a photo, along with taking a look at eleventh grader Riley Langenfeld's side-by-side ATV.

FFA_Ag Day _1.jpg

Riley Langenfeld, grade 11, pictured left, and Jackson Simon, grade 10, right, talk to Divine Mercy Catholic School students about Simon's Massey-Ferguson 383. Students then had the opportunity to sit on the tractor for a photo. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Both of the FFA members agreed on their favorite part of the day: seeing the kids' faces light up when they sat up on the tractor. 

"It's fun to watch the kids be happy and smile," Langenfeld said.

Simon added, "It makes it all worth it."

Eleventh grader Jordan Simons and tenth grader Matthew Friesen were stationed at the fish and wildlife area. They taught youths about duck decoys and identifying the different types of common waterfowl. A group of weighted mallard and wood duck decoys floated in a kiddie pool, allowing students to put their hands in the water and feel the decoys. A 5-gallon pail was filled with water and had minnows for students to get the chance to see how they feel. 

FFA_Ag Day _7.jpg

Junior Jordan Simons, left, and sophomore Matthew Friesen manned the fish and wildlife station. Students gathered around the kiddie pool filled with duck decoys before taking a look at the minnows in the bucket. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Simons, an avid hunter and fisher, enjoyed his time teaching kids more about his passions. He hoped they each learned something new. 

FFA_Ag Day _4.jpg

Seventh graders Tia Medina, Carly Kanzeneach and Lillie Calmer pose for a photo with three chicks, one of many animal breeds available for students to see and pet. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

McCrea siblings Alison, grade six, and Luke, grade eight, brought in their cat, TK, and her five kittens for students to pet and admire. Alison told one group of students Thursday morning that the kittens were just developing their hearing and opened their eyes a few days prior. 

FFA_Ag Day .jpg

McCrea siblings Alison, grade seven and Luke, grade eight, brought a cat and kittens to Bethlehem Academy's agriculture day. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Students were divided into groups with no more than 10 students in each group. Jensen said this ensured all students had a chance to see, pet and ask questions about the animal or machine. 

FFA_Ag Day _5.jpg

Bethlehem Academy senior Jennifer Robert, left, and junior Brooke Johnson hold piglets, which were among the many baby animals for younger students to pet Thursday during the school's annual agriculture day. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Located in the greenhouse with the two piglets, eleventh grader Brooke Johnson said she liked that the students had questions and that they weren't afraid to ask them. Johnson was joined by senior Jennifer Robert, who also enjoyed interacting with students. 

"It's always a fun day," Robert said. 

Karlie DeGrood spent her morning with two kids Poppy and Peter, and told students all about their ages, favorite foods and common characteristics. 

FFA_Ag Day _3.jpg

Karlie DeGrood, grade 11, far right, asks students a question about goats. Pictured with DeGrood is Declan Chappuis, grade nine. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The eleventh grader said it was nice to see students remembering information learned from last year's event.

"Keeping the tradition going will be fun," DeGrood said. "It's good to spark their interest in agriculture. Since we're a smaller school and some of us have ag backgrounds, exposing our community and school to ag is pretty cool."

DeGrood was joined by ninth grader Declan Chappuis. The day was a learning experience for him as well. He had no prior knowledge about goats until spending some time with DeGrood. 

FFA_Ag Day _6.jpg

Kendra Hanson, left, and Marisa Hanson teach students about the bunnies they brought in. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

