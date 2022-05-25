Bethlehem Academy announces its Class of 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Earning valedictorian honors with a weighted GPA over 4.0 is Sophia Smith. Abigail Kugler was named salutatorian with a weighted GPA. that also exceeded 4.0.
“The Bethlehem Academy Class of 2022 is an impressive group of students," President/Principal Melinda Reeder said. "I commend the entire class for their hard work and accomplishments and am confident Sophia and Abigial will represent them well at our upcoming commencement celebrations this Friday.”
Smith is a Flaherty Family Foundation Scholar and QuestBridge National College Match Finalist. She is a member of Peer Ministry, National Honor Society, and participated in band. She is the daughter of Janna and John Miller.
Smith will attend Hamline University to major in biochemistry and minor in Japanese.
When asked what she values from her time at Bethlehem Academy, Smith said: “The teachers have always worked hard to make classes and learning intriguing, and they’ve encouraged students to work hard. The support and community that can be found in this school is something that I’ll never forget.”
Kugler is the Campus Ministry co-president and is active in choir, cross country, track, Student Council, Future Farmers of America and National Honor Society. Outside of school, she is a member of the 1st United Bank junior board of directors, a STRIVE member, works at Subway and volunteers often at church. She is the daughter of Diana and Keith Kugler.
Kugler will attend Gustavus Adolphus College to major in biomedical engineering.
When asked to reflect on her time at Bethlehem Academy, Kugler said, “I have learned that the only person that can guarantee your success is yourself. Only by working hard and keeping myself accountable have I gotten to where I am today. I am so grateful for all of my amazing teachers and peers that have enforced this mentality and have supported me over these past four years.”
Smith will speak to the 36 graduates of Bethlehem Academy’s Class of 2022, faculty, staff, and guests at Bethlehem Academy’s commencement ceremony on Friday in Van Orsow Auditorium. Kugler will give the benediction during the 7:30 p.m. ceremony.