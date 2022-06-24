Along with barbecues and weekends at lake cabins, a popular summertime tradition is picking berries.
Faribault's Straight River Farm moves into its 20th year of offering pick-your-own strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.
Over the years, products like sweet corn, melons and tomatoes have been tested out to bridge the seasons and generate income, but Bill Hein cut back and stuck to berries and apples for the last three years.
According to its website, the farm is ecologically managed to reduce the need for pesticides and be sustainable for the environment, the consumer and the farmer. Though not certified organic, many organic practices like integrated pest management methods incorporating insect traps, pheromone lures and field scouting are used.
"We try to raise fruit that tastes good and is good for us all to eat," the website states. "We eat our produce, too. And we recognize the importance of caring for the land, using cover crops, along with other practices, to maintain the health of our soil."
Hein said they opened for pick-your-own strawberries June 16. Since then, they were open every day to keep the ripe berries picked through the short heat wave.
On Wednesday, Hein reported the strawberry-picking season was going well, and estimated there were 10 more days of picking left.
"The demand is high, and there are not too many strawberry patches around anymore," Hein said.
Minnesota Grown identifies four patches located within a 25 mile radius of Faribault: Lorence's Berry Farm, Little Hill Berry Farm, and Silkey Gardens in Northfield, and Ye Olde Farm in Cannon Falls.
Hein said he typically plants strawberries at the end of April, and they take one year to become established. Fruits can be picked off the plants in its second year of growth.
While the cool and wet April affected some types of plants and pushed farmers off track with spring planting, Hein said strawberries do well in cooler weather so they had more time to develop this year and grow in size and sweetness. If temperatures are too warm, Hein said they swell up and ripen quickly.
He estimated this year's crop was about five to six days later than normal because of the cool spring.
Raspberry fans can anticipate the patch's opening around July 1-5. Blueberries should be ready shortly after the raspberries, around July 7-10.
Hein said they anticipate a bumper crop of apples for 2022. They sell their apples at farmers markets and Fareway grocery stores.
The most fun parts of the job, Hein said, are meeting and talking with the customers and working with the kids on the farm.
"I have a lot of good kids that come here and work. I always enjoy working with them," Hein said. "I really enjoy meeting the customers, too."