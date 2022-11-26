Two Faribault organizations held a friendly competition with winners all around. The Rotary Club and the Lions Club competed to see which could raise the most money as bell-ringers for the Salvation Army. The competition recently concluded with over $1,400 collected.


Bell ringing (copy)

The Salvation Army’s bell ringing collection has begun and features friendly competitions between a number of local services and organizations. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments