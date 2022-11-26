Two Faribault organizations held a friendly competition with winners all around. The Rotary Club and the Lions Club competed to see which could raise the most money as bell-ringers for the Salvation Army. The competition recently concluded with over $1,400 collected.
Randy Twiehoff, a member of the Lions Club and a Salvation Army bell ringer, took on the challenge of organizing this competition. Twiehoff was modest when discussing the winner. He declined to say who won the friendly competition, saying, “It’s not us vs. them. It’s us and them.”
The friendly competition comes at the heels of growing demand for volunteers and donations. The Salvation Army kicked off its 2022 campaign on Nov. 11. Its annual goal of raising $60,000 increased to $100,000. This means more bell-ringing volunteers are need to collect donations outside area stores.
Volunteers typically aim to raise $70 an hour. Now that number has increased to $100. An additional shift was also added to each day the Salvation Army is out collecting, said Jim Dale, coordinator of the Red Kettle campaign for the Rice County Salvation Army. This year the Salvation Army is setting up earlier in the morning, at 8:00 a.m. to give them more time to collect.
They collect funds on Fridays and Saturdays and the entire week of Christmas.
“All people have to do is ring,” Dale said. “If they ring one time, they’re gonna find they’ll want to ring again. It’s rewarding. It’s a very positive experience. I haven’t met anyone yet who has rung a bell and never wanted to do it again. Never.”
Twiehoff anticipates the week of Christmas to be the opportune time it usually is for collecting donations. With people out shopping, it’s important the Salvation Army fills these shifts so that they don’t miss out on potential donations.
Competitions like this one have potential to put more eyes on the Salvation Army and help promote volunteer services and donations. Competitions like this do two things, Twiehoff said.
“It builds unity within the organization and it builds unity between organizations,” he said. “Service groups, like us, get all the recognition, but really its the community at large that pulls the Salvation Army through. It’d be nice to see other service groups or churches have these friendly competitions.”
Bell ringers typically volunteer in pairs for two-hour shifts.
“I think people have been very generous. The problem is we don’t have enough bell ringers,” Dale said. “If we have people at the kettles, people will give. People in Rice County are very generous. I would have to say that people realize these are tough times and for those who don’t have enough, it’s really tough.”
