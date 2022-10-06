Uncle B's (copy)

Brian Freed, right, sits in front of his food truck, Uncle B’s Last Chance BBQ Shack, with regular customer Dennis Hill in 2016. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Brian Freed will sell his last racks of ribs, brisket sandwiches and other barbecue dishes Friday.

Uncle B's Last Chance BBQ Shack (copy)

Brian Freed looks out of his original food truck in 2013. He later upgraded to a larger truck and gives the advice, “Don’t start too big.” (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments