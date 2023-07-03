Indoor golf is coming to the city of Owatonna. And Basilleo’s Pizza is expanding from Faribault to serve those golfers and other Owatonna residents. 

Inside Swing

Inside Swing owners, from left, Shawn Sundine, James Harsma, Jesse Sletten and Blake Krueger pose outside of the building where there new indoor golf simulator. (Preston Meier/southernminn.com)


Basilleo's Tom Lester

Basilleo’s Pizza owner Tom Lester, pictured in his kitchen last year, is opening a second location next to Inside Swing. (File photo/southernminn.com)
  

Preston Meier is a freelance writer.

