The Bethlehem Cardinals, ranked No. 3 in 1A, went 1-3 in the Shakopee volleyball tournament this weekend, but the bigger news was that senior outside hitter Kate Trump made her 1,000th career dig.
“While we didn’t leave Shakopee with the wins we had wanted, we played some good volleyball against some tough teams,” head coach Christine Bothun said.
“We had moments of greatness, chasing balls, throwing teams out of system, tough serving and varied attacks,” she said. “We also had many errors. Our errors were game changers and we need to work to eliminate these errors.”
Bothun said the Cardinals “play tough teams to help expose our weaknesses and allow us to work on the components of our game that will make a difference throughout the season. We have a talented group of athletes and look forward to continuing conference play this week.”
Bothun said the “huge highlight” for Bethlehem Academy was that senior outside hitter Kate Trump “earned her 1,000th dig versus Mankato West this past weekend. This is a great accomplishment and shows how talented of an athlete she is and how much work she puts in to be the best she can be each time she takes the court.”
Bothun said the team will be honoring Trump prior to their game Tuesday against conference opponent Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Bethlehem Academy lost to New Prague, ranked No. 10 in 3A, 22-25, 25-23, 15-17. Lindsay Hanson was 32 for 36 hitting with 10 Kills, Jaden Lang was 16 for 20 hitting with four kills and Trump was 26 for 28 hitting with four kills. Sydney Dienst hit 17 for 22 with four kills.
Reagan Kangas led setting with 100 for 103 and 24 assists. BA had 27 serving aces, led by Kangas and Dienst with 11 each. Trump had 13 digs.
BA also lost to East Ridge, No. 2 in 4A, by the scores of 22-25, 22-25. Lindsay Hanson hit 13 for 16 with two kills and Trump was 19/22 with five kills. Dienst was 10/10 hitting with one kill. Kangas led setting with 54/54 and 11 assists. The Cardinals were 39 for 40 serving with two aces, led by Dienst’s 10 for 10. they had 34 digs, led by Trump’s 11, and Claire Wisdo added nine digs.
BA then upset the much larger Mankato West 28-26, 25-15. Led by Lang hitting 11 for 14 with five kills. Trump hit 22 for 23 with 10 kills. Dienst hit 16 for19 with five kills. Kangas was 80 for 80 setting with 21 assists. Wisdo had 12 digs and Trump had 10.
The Cardinals lost to Rochester Mayo (No. 10 in 4A) in the last match by a score of 16-25, 20-25. Lang was 12 for 15 hitting with three kills, Trump hit 13 for 14 with six kills. Kangas was 65 fpr 65 setting with 18 assists. Wisdo had 13 digs, Anna Tobin had eight and Trump had seven.
