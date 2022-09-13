BethlehemAcademyVolleyball.jpg

Bethlehem Academy volleyball players and fans toast Kate Trump, senior outside hitter who made her 1,000th career dig Saturday at the Shakopee volleyball tournament. (submitted photo)

The Bethlehem Cardinals, ranked No. 3 in 1A, went 1-3 in the Shakopee volleyball tournament this weekend, but the bigger news was that senior outside hitter Kate Trump made her 1,000th career dig.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

