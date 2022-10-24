Many Faribault Middle School eighth graders now know the difference between a bank and a credit union and a credit card and a debit card thanks to visiting volunteer bankers.
The guest speakers from two area credit unions also are providing tips on building savings, avoiding scams and other financial topics.
Eighth-grade business teacher Lu Ann Giles said her business students are “super lucky to get life advice” from the bankers.
Arnoldo De Los Santos from Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union visited Monday, along with a helper to hand out candy to entice students to ask and answer questions.
“Has anyone told you credit cards are evil?” De Los Santos asked one class, gaining nods from many of the eighth graders in the room.
“It’s only bad if you can’t pay it back,” he continued.
When used responsibly, De Los Santos said credit cards can improve users’ credit scores, which in turn can help purchase a house or vehicle. Credit card users also can earn cash back or other perks, he noted.
“Is there a limit on how much you can spend?” one student asked during the conversation about advantages and potential pitfalls of using credit cards. Credit card companies decide limits based on applicants’ income, De Los Santos responded.
During the conversation about the differences between credit unions and banks, the credit union employee said both options have different advantages.
“Just know the difference when you choose where to put your money,” he concluded.
De Los Santos’ list of “savings hacks” included finding banking institutions that have incentives or tools to help save, such as an app that rounds every purchase to the nearest dollar and puts the difference into savings.
"It doesn't matter if it's just a dollar a week, it helps," he said about saving.
De Los Santos’ tips for avoiding financial scams revolved around two themes: limit what information you share and if an offer seems too good to be true it probably is.
"Scammers are good at getting your money and your identity if you're not careful," he said.
Last month Kurt Halverson from Hometown Credit Union visited the business classes to share similar expertise. Except for a break during the height of the pandemic, he has been visiting classes for five years.
“I am fortunate enough to get to go around and speak in various classrooms,” he said.
Giles said the students are the fortunate ones.
“They really learn a lot from him. He makes it fun,” she said.
In addition to financial know-how, Giles said the volunteer visitors send a greater message to students that the community at large cares about their futures.