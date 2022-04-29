Wadsworth, far right, played by Allison McCabe, hands out gifts in Bethlehem Academy’s production of “Clue: On Stage.” The guests include Miss Scarlet, played by Maria Fuentes, Colonel Mustard, played by Carter Pavek, Mr. Green, played by Zach McCabe, Mrs. White, played by Roe Azelton, Mrs. Peacock, played by Megan Cina, and Professor Plum, played by Justin Delesha.
“We brainstormed along with Patrick,” Azelton said. “It was a great process to be a part of.”
Azelton plays the role of Mrs. White, a “pale, morbid and tragic” woman. While this marks her first play with BA, Azelton has performed in a few shows at the Paradise and has held a passion for acting for many years now.
“It gives you a chance to immerse yourself in a different world,” Azelton said.
When BA students heard news of the selection for the spring play, Azelton said many were excited.
“I remember playing the board game when I was younger. It is one of my grandma’s favorites,” Azelton said. “We all loved this idea, and we were excited to audition.”
Braucher, who also is the Paradise Center for the Arts board chair and a Paradise Community Theatre member, said having students perform for the first time at the Paradise is an “incredible” opportunity.
“Everything about this show is about community and how we all come together to produce theater,” Braucher said.