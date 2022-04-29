Clue_4.jpg

The six guests eavesdrop on Wadsworth, played by Allison McCabe, to figure out who she walk talking to at the door. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Seventh grader Allison McCabe grew up playing the suspense-filled board game “Clue.”

Wadsworth, far right, played by Allison McCabe, hands out gifts in Bethlehem Academy’s production of “Clue: On Stage.” The guests include Miss Scarlet, played by Maria Fuentes, Colonel Mustard, played by Carter Pavek, Mr. Green, played by Zach McCabe, Mrs. White, played by Roe Azelton, Mrs. Peacock, played by Megan Cina, and Professor Plum, played by Justin Delesha.

The weekend performances of Bethlehem Academy’s production of “Clue: On Stage (High School Edition)” will mark McCabe’s first time on stage. She plays the lead role of the butler Wadsworth.

Wadsworth, right, played by Allison McCabe, welcomes Colonel Mustard, played by Carter Pavek, to the mansion in Bethlehem Academy’s production of “Clue: On Stage.” (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

McCabe wanted to join the spring play at BA this year after gaining some acting experience in the school’s drama club in the sixth grade puppet show.

Prior to the performances, the Owatonna resident said she was enjoying her play experience and looks forward to participating in more plays at BA in the future.

Mrs. White, played by Roe Azelton, makes her way inside the mansion’s lounge to wait for other guests to arrive. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

In the board game, patented in 1948, players are tasked with solving the mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy, and sifting through the six suspects.

Bethlehem Academy students bring the board game to life on the stage of the Paradise Center for the Arts this weekend.

The Cook, played by Monica Wilder, sounds the gong for a second time to summon the guests to dinner in Bethlehem Academy’s production of “Clue: On Stage.” (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Bethlehem Academy Theatre Director Patrick Braucher said even though it is a BA production, the community is coming together for the show.

“It was a collaborative effort from the get-go,” Braucher said. “I asked for input from students, and they brought both the funny and the serious. That’s what makes it magic.”

Guests react to Mrs. Peacock, played by Megan Cina, and her witty comments during dinner. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Seasoned actress Roe Azelton, grade 11, appreciated Braucher’s collaborative approach with students.

“We brainstormed along with Patrick,” Azelton said. “It was a great process to be a part of.”

Mrs. White, played by Roe Azelton, waits in the study during a scene from Bethlehem Academy’s production of “Clue: On Stage.” Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Azelton plays the role of Mrs. White, a “pale, morbid and tragic” woman. While this marks her first play with BA, Azelton has performed in a few shows at the Paradise and has held a passion for acting for many years now.

“It gives you a chance to immerse yourself in a different world,” Azelton said.

The six guests realize they all received the same letter with directions to travel to the mansion, and that they all have one thing in common — blackmail. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

When BA students heard news of the selection for the spring play, Azelton said many were excited.

“I remember playing the board game when I was younger. It is one of my grandma’s favorites,” Azelton said. “We all loved this idea, and we were excited to audition.”

Wadsworth introduces the host for the evening and the guests’ blackmailer, Mr. Boddy, played by Anne Azelton. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Braucher, who also is the Paradise Center for the Arts board chair and a Paradise Community Theatre member, said having students perform for the first time at the Paradise is an “incredible” opportunity.

“Everything about this show is about community and how we all come together to produce theater,” Braucher said.

Mrs. White, played by Roe Azelton, far left, panics thinking her gift was a snake, instead of a pewter rope. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

