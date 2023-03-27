David Geister and Patricia Bauer have been traveling the state teaching youngsters about Minnesota and giving out copies of their new book.
The married author and illustrator had an extra teaching tool with them during their visit to Faribault Monday: a giant cookie.
The cookie had some not-so-appetizing toppings, including wild rice and baby corn.
Bauer explained she was inspired by the Edible Book Festival at Buckham Memorial Library. Accepting registrations through Wednesday, the festival invites library patrons to create a work of food art inspired by a book.
Bauer’s cookie art depicted some of the food commonly produced in Minnesota.
Bauer became well-versed in Minnesota’s food production and many other aspects of the state’s history while writing the activity book, “Making Minnesota.”
Geister illustrated the book, a free copy of which was provided to every young attendee of their program at Buckham Memorial Library.
“Making Minnesota” tells stories about Minnesota and has activities such as a word search, maps to fill in and writing an acrostic poem starting with the letters that spell Minnesota.
Published by the Minnesota Historical Society, the book was funded by a state grant with proceeds from the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment. Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf said the Minneapolis couple’s visit to Faribault and free books for each attendee also were funded by the state grant.
Bauer and Geister weaved facts about Minnesota geography, ecology and history into a hands-on, one-hour program that also encouraged attendees to embrace their own creativity.
While Geister began to draw a dinosaur, for example, Bauer said it’s not clear whether dinosaurs ever roamed what is now Minnesota. Just one dinosaur fossil — a claw from a theropod — has been found in the state, she said.
Geister invited the attendees — both the children who are off of school on spring break and their chaperones — to draw either their favorite dinosaur or make up a new breed dinosaur.
Geister gave drawing tips while giving a demonstration.
“If we think about shadows in our drawing we can make them look a little bit more 3D,” he said as one tip.
When his own drawing was nearly complete, Geister decided it wasn’t Minnesota enough. So he added a pair of moose antlers. Before he gifted the drawing to an audience member, Geister asked for help naming his creation. “Mooseasourous” won the honor.
On their next road trip, Geister suggested audience members bring along a sketch book. Sketching a sight creates a stronger memory than taking a photograph, he said.
Geister had a final message before attendees went home with a book.
“Go out and make something,” he said. “Draw something. Write something. Do something creative.”