David Geister and Patricia Bauer have been traveling the state teaching youngsters about Minnesota and giving out copies of their new book.

Library visit 6.jpg

Patricia Bauer's cookie art was inspired by Buckham Memorial Library's Edible Book Festival. Visit the library by Wednesday for information about entering the virtual festival. 


Library visit 4.jpg

Patricia Bauer sings a song she wrote about Minnesota while husband David Geister holds the lyrics. Audience members were challenged to fill in the last word, which was a rhyme. 
library visit 5.jpg

