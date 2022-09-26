Minnesota-shaped clay made by Char Johnson await a turn in the raku kiln Saturday. The color of the pieces changed significantly after they were fired. See the completed pieces this weekend at the Paradise Center for the Arts during the Studo Artour. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
From right, Julie Fakler and Dianne Lockerby remove pieces of their art from a raku kiln Saturday morning as Larry Johnson assists. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Dianne Lockerby readies pieces for the kiln Saturday outside her rural Faribault residence. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
A portrait of cats by Julie Fakler awaits removal from the metal bucket in which it was placed as part of the raku technique. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
