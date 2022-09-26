Minnesota-shaped clay made by Char Johnson await a turn in the raku kiln Saturday. The color of the pieces changed significantly after they were fired. See the completed pieces this weekend at the Paradise Center for the Arts during the Studo Artour. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
As they placed their ceramic art into a raku kiln and waited for it to heat to 1,850 degrees, a trio of Faribault area artists did not know how their works would come out.
“There’s a lot of unpredictability,” Dianne Lockerby said of the raku firing process. But it’s that unpredictability that makes the rewards all the better.”
Lockerby hosted a raku firing outside her rural Faribault home Saturday morning for members of the Paradise Center for the Arts. Artists Julie Fakler and Char Johnson joined Lockerby in firing pieces that will be for sale this weekend.
They are among 35 artists showcasing their talent in the 18th annual Studio ARTour of South Central Minnesota. The free self-guided tour invites guests to visit art studios in and around Faribault and Northfield. The participating artists make textiles, ceramics, paintings, jewelry, and art with glass, wood, metal and more.
Some of the participants are opening up their own studios to visitors. Lockerby, Fakler and Johnson are among the six artists who will have work at the Paradise.
Lockerby makes functional and decorative ceramic pieces. Fakler makes animal portraits in paint and clay. Johnson is a fiber and clay artist. All three teach classes at the Paradise and Fakler is the center’s visual arts and education director.
The seasoned artists are still students in the art of raku — a technique for firing glazed ceramics inspired by Japanese tradition. After they were heated in a propane-fueled kiln, the artists placed their works into metal containers with newspaper and sawdust that caught fire.
Many variables, from the type of glaze used to the amount of time it takes to get the art from the kiln into the metal container, impacts the ultimate color of the piece.
Fakler makes two versions of every commissioned raku piece, because one often doesn’t turn out as desired.
Lockerby’s ceramic fish statues didn’t come out as colorful as she’d hoped after she “gambled” with using new glazes.
The rush of having a piece turn out as good as or even better than anticipated more than makes up for all the misfires, according to Lockerby.
“It’s the anticipation,” she said. “Every time you open the kiln, it’s like Christmas.”
