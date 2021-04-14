Rice County prosecutors have charged three men with weapons violations in different incidents, including one in which a Faribault man allegedly fired his gun within a house.
Chad Robert Bauer, 51, of Faribault, is charged with recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality. Nathan John Walz, 32, of Prior Lake, is charged with a firearm violation for someone previously convicted of a felony, fifth-degree drug possession and felony carrying/possessing a pistol in a public place without a permit. Donald Melvin Baker Jr. 53, of Northfield, is charged with an ammunition violation for someone previously convicted of a felony and third-degree methamphetamine possession in a park zone.
Court documents state Bauer was charged last month after Faribault police officers were dispatched the afternoon of July 26, 2020 to a house on the 1500 block of 25th Ave. NW on a report that Bauer had discharged the firearm and was threatening people in the home. Officers were reportedly able to get Bauer to come outside.
“(Bauer) admitted to firing two rounds into the master bedroom closet ceiling, using a 20-gauge shotgun,” court documents state. “It appeared, from all circumstances, (Bauer) was experiencing mental health issues.” Bauer also had allegedly consumed multiple alcoholic drinks prior to the incident.
Court documents state that while officers were clearing the master bedroom, they noticed a bullet hole in the ceiling along with damage to a nearby wall and found the shotgun and two spent shells.
Walz was charged after a Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol Saturday reportedly saw a black Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Walz speeding on 20th Street NW. Walz, whose license was suspended at the time of the alleged incident, was allegedly in possession of 10.92 grams of marijuana, approximately 20 prescription anxiety pills, and a loaded pistol. Walz was convicted of fourth-degree assault in November 2018 in Hennepin County and again in February 2020 for carrying or possessing a pistol without a permit. He is currently on probation.
Court documents state Baker Jr. was charged last month after Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force executed an Oct. 30 search warrant on an apartment belonging to Baker Jr. on Union Street in Northfield, one block from Central Park. Methamphetamine and pipes used to smoke drugs were found, along with “multiple rounds of ammunition,” according to court records. Baker Jr. has two previous convictions for fifth-degree controlled substance crimes and one for fourth-degree controlled substance sale.
Judge Karie M. Anderson set conditional bail for Walz at $20,000 Monday. As of Wednesday he was in Rice County jail. Baker Jr. and Bauer were scheduled to appear on the charges Wednesday.