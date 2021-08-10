Families in the Faribault school district might need to refrain from putting away face coverings just yet.
Superintendent Todd Sesker announced last month that a start to the 2021-22 school year without mask requirements looked promising, but that was before a surge of COVID-19 cases from the delta variant spread to southern Minnesota.
Rice County Public Health reported 29 new COVID-19 cases since last Thursday. Minnesota as a whole has 1,522 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to Minnesota Public Health records.
The Faribault school district’s COVID-19 Incident Command Team, composed of administration, teachers, staff and public health officials, plan to meet Thursday to decide the appropriate health and safety protocols to implement this school year. The final decision may require all staff and students to again mask up.
“At this point because the delta variant has spread so quickly in Rice County, I’m not really optimistic that we’re going to have that choice [with wearing masks],” Sesker said. “With that said, I really want the kids to be in person and healthy, so having a mask requirement is a pretty small sacrifice for our students to be in school.”
After the Incident Command Team agrees on the district’s expectations going forward, the School Board will approve the decision at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. School begins for students Aug. 30 and 31 and Sept. 1, depending on the grade level.
“I think our staff are really excited about having students coming back in person and coming into a normal routine,” Sesker said. “Even if masks are required we’re still really excited to have kids back.”
Sesker also noted the district begins its Falcons Online Academy this year, giving families an alternative to the traditional in-person learning style. Families may ask about this option by calling the Faribault District Office at 507-333-6000.
While the Falcons Online Academy might suit students who enjoyed distance learning, other students would prefer a traditional school experience. At Monday’s School Board meeting, student representatives Henry Schonebaum and Thomas Malecha shared in their update to the board their hopes to remain in school in person this year.
“A main point that we have heard resonated from our peers is that they would push the school district to create as normal of a school year that can be done safely,” Malecha wrote in his report. “They point not just to the effect of falling behind on classes due to an altered school year, but also to the point of lost relationship-building opportunities that come from missed school-run activities. Even with that said, the students at Faribault High School know that you, the School Board, must make the decisions that keep our students safe and positively impact them.”
Board member Richard Olson asked the student representatives what they’ve heard from their peers regarding opinions on wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
The student representatives shared that, from their experience, students feel wearing masks is a small request to ask from them if it means staying in school in person. Regarding vaccines, they said hesitancy, if any, seems to come from parents more than students themselves.