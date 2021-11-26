After months of an increasing number of disruptions, Jefferson Elementary School's principal is asking for help.
“I’m literally running with my head cut off,” Yesica Louis told the Faribault School Board during its Monday meeting. “It’s really hard right now.”
The School Board voted 6-1 to hire a new dean of students for Jefferson Elementary. That person's role would be to help deal with the growing number of behavioral issues school officials believe are related to the pandemic and time away from school during distance learning. School Board member Richard Olson cast the opposing vote based on financial concerns for the district. According to Superintendent Todd Sesker, the $74,000 would come out of the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, which is over $4 million.
The funding, part of the federal CARES ACT money to help address the impact of COVID-19, is specifically for schools and must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2022.
Louis, along with Jim Huberty, behavior interventionist at Jefferson Elementary, and Bashir Omar, family and community engagement specialist (FACES) at Jefferson Elementary, requested the dean of students position to assist with students requiring the highest levels of intervention and support.
In the four years in which Louis has been principal, she said, the school has enjoyed something of a “honeymoon stage” at the beginning of the school year, when students are generally well-behaved compared to later points in the year. For those four years, the number of office referrals written for students requiring principal intervention in the month of September was between zero and three. This September, it was over 30. In October, it was 50.
“We’ve already surpassed that — already — and it’s not even the end of November,” Louis said. “It’s just escalating and I can’t keep up.”
Louis attributes the spike in behavioral problems to young children being out of school for so long and the difficulty of reacquainting them to the routine and expectations of school.
Jefferson Elementary School is not alone among schools struggling with spikes in student misbehavior coming out of the pandemic. As recently as October, the American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry declared a national emergency in children’s mental health.
Becky Mendoza, co-president elect of the Minnesota School Counselor Association, told MPR News in a Nov. 18 story that this is a problem afflicting students and educators across the state.
“These students basically have been kind of independent on their own for almost two years. And so they’ve developed a way to get through everything that’s happened in the last two years,” Mendoza said. “They’re in real tough spots. They’re feeling frustrated. There’s a huge lack of motivation, quite a bit of disengagement.”
In dealing with this problem at Jefferson, Louis said she would want the dean of students to intervene with “tier-3” students, who require the most individualized services. This is different from Huberty’s primary focus, which is tier-1 and tier-2 students who require less intensive support.
She added that the kind of dean of students she’d like would be one trained in restorative practices. That individual, she said, might do something like establish a “reflection room” in which students could work with staff to try and figure out the “root cause" of their misbehavior, “find solutions and repair the damage.”
Before a vote was called, Olson asked if other elementary schools were dealing with this same problem and if staff from those schools would soon be approaching the Board to request funding for additional deans of students for their schools. Sesker said they would not.
"Each elementary school is a little more unique than the others," he said.
Chad Wolff said that when district leadership approaches the Board with an identified problem — like student misbehavior at Jefferson — the board owes it to them to try and quickly resolve it.
"I don't know that this does us a whole lot of good if we save these [ESSER] funds until year three and then look to spend them in year three because, quite frankly, in my opinion, then these students and staff members are getting short-changed the rest of the year," Wolff said.