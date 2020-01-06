This winter, a group of neighbors gave new meaning to the “circle” in Circle Lake.
Resident Mike Foster spearheaded the idea to carve an ice carousel on the lake after he heard about the phenomenon on a KARE 11 story. What resulted was a rotating frozen disk, 105 feet in diameter, on Circle Lake which sits west of Interstate-35 near Millersburg.
The group carved the circle Dec. 22, so the carousel has since melted. However, it likely won’t be the last time it bands together to accomplish the task.
“Next year we’re talking about going bigger than that, which is pretty big, about five times [more] in diameter,” said Foster.
In January 2019, Chuck Zwiling and his team set the record for the world’s largest ice carousel on Green Prairie Fish Lake, north of Little Falls. That circle measured 506.2 feet across, beating the previous record of 427 feet set earlier that same year in Sinclair, Maine.
Finland is the current trophy holder for biggest ice carousel, according to the World Ice Carousel Association, but Minnesota still holds the record for biggest ice carousel in the United States.
The concept of the ice carousel hasn't been around long. According to Ice Carousels of the World, inventor and author Janne Käpylehto of Helsinki, Finland, installed the first ice carousel on Kirmusjärvi Lake in 2017. Since then, the idea has inspired cold climate dwellers to take on the challenge.
Circle Lake neighbors only needed to choose a nice day and know that the ice was six to eight inches thick before setting to work on the project.
"The idea got out and we just really had good participation," said Brian Panettiere, who helped with the project. "Mike came up with the idea and he did some of the research on how big to make it. There were about 10 guys to lay it out and then cut the ice."
Panettiere explained that Foster and another neighbor, Scott Selkirk, put a pin in the middle of the ice carousel. With a rope attached, they walked around in a circle to create its outline.
Making the carousel required chainsaws — only two to start. Foster and others set to work at about 10:30 a.m., to carve the first of two circles. To make the carousel turn, and to give the frozen disk room to breathe, the group needed to carve a second circle about four inches outside the first. The second cut required more help, said Foster, but the process was quicker. The team finished the project around 1 p.m. the same afternoon.
Five or six inches inside the floating piece of ice, the neighbors installed a jig with a motor. This device is what made the frozen disk rotate with the residents standing on top of it.
"The only difficulty was the ice thickness was about eight inches, and where we laid it out we were in a bit of shallow water," said Panettiere. "We should have moved it out further."
Apart from placement on the ice, Panettiere said making an ice carousel proved easy enough to accomplish again. The group's vision has expanded, so if the conditions are right next year, the neighbors could take the project to a new level.
"It lasted all afternoon, and we had quite a few people who came out to see it," said Panettiere. "It was a cool event; it really brought a lot of people outside … it was a great time to congregate and do that."