The Paradise Center for the Arts hosted raku pottery firing Saturday, which is an expressive, exciting and fun firing technique.
Raku is defined as a process where ceramic pieces are taken from the kiln at bright red heat and subjected to smoking by being placed in containers of combustible materials, which blackens raw clay and causes crazing in the glaze surface, according to ceramicartsnetwork.org.
Prior to the PCA's raku firing, students were required to finish creating their pieces at Faribault's Paradise for the Center of Arts by Sept. 26 so they could be bisque fired and glazed before Oct. 19, said Director of Operations Julie Fakler.
Once pieces are bisque fired, they have no chemically bonded water left in the clay, meaning they can be handled without turning into mud.
The pieces are then put into the kiln with long tongs, using safety procedures. The pieces will go into the 1,800- to 1,900-degree kiln typically within 45 minutes or when the glazes melt and smooth out.
An electric kiln can take anywhere from 9 to 11 hours and take 36 hours for them to cool. With raku firing, it takes about one to two hours and takes five to 10 minutes until they can be handled.
Then they are removed from the kiln and placed into a metal garbage can, with combustibles - wood chips and newspapers. This causes the wood chips and newspapers to flame. A tight-fitting lid placed on the can smothers those flames and the resulting smoke may then cause unexpected colors to appear on the pots.
That’s where the magic happens.
"We hope they turn out as we want them to, but we don't exactly know. I don't even know what will happen and I've been doing this for a long time," said pottery teacher Dianne Lockerby. "It's like Christmas, you don't know what you're getting."