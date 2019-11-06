A 12-year veteran of Faribault’s police force has been recognized for outstanding service to the community.
This year’s recipient of the award is Officer Josh Alexander. Throughout his time on the force, Alexander has served with in many roles, including as a patrol officer, detective, school resource officer, field training officer and critical incident training officer.
The Faribault Noon Exchange, an affiliate of the National Exchange Club, gave the award, a group composed of Faribault business and community leaders who are committed to bettering their community through service.
Each year, the Noon Exchange gives an Officer of the Year award to a law enforcement officer or firefighter who gives back to the community and personifies the ideal of selfless leadership. The recipient is chosen upon the recommendation of the recommendation of his or her colleagues.
Described as “always positive and a respected informal leader,” Alexander has taken on difficult assignments. In the Faribault Public Schools and numerous local businesses and institutions, he’s helped to lead training sessions to prepare employees for workplace violence.
Recently, Alexander was assigned the task of K-9 handler for Chase, a beloved department dog who is nearing retirement. As Chase’s handler, Alexander attends plenty of family-oriented events throughout the community as a department ambassador.
Alexander’s involvement with youth-oriented programming extends to the Special Olympics. He’s been a strong supporter of Faribault’s local chapter, helping to organize fundraisers for the group.
Police Chief Andy Bohlen offered praise for Alexander, saying that Alexander has demonstrated his commitment to servant leadership and provides a model for others to follow.
“He’s a great ambassador for our department and has been involved with many things that bring positive attention to law enforcement,” said Bohlen.
Although he may have been the consensus choice of his colleagues, Alexander said the award still came as a surprise. He expressed gratitude for the support that he and the Faribault Police as a whole have received from the Faribault community over the course of his tenure.
“(Faribault) is a very supportive community for law enforcement,” he said. “That’s a very important thing for a Police Department to have.”